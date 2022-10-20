









Colleen Reed has officially decided to temporarily ditch her ballet pumps for filming and get to know someone through a wall. She is now part of the Love Is Blind season 3 line-up on Netflix, hoping to find her true love.

The show is officially back for a third season following the popularity of its first two runs. Colleen will be dating potential matches without getting to see what they look like, before deciding whether to get engaged to someone.

She revealed that she is a ballet dancer on the first episode, leaving fans curious about what her job involves. We took a peek at her Instagram to find out just how she got into pointing those toes in the first place.

Meet ballet dancer Colleen Reed

Colleen is a ballet dancer for a living and originally comes from Philadelphia, where she was born in 1995. Now living in Dallas, Texas, she has joined the Love Is Blind season 3 line-up where she finds a connection with Matt Bolton.

The 26-year-old is a firm believer that “you will get an instant feeling when you meet ‘The One'” but admitted that she had not ever felt that before appearing on the popular Netflix dating show.

Colleen is now ready to meet the love of her life and is confident he is there in the pods. Her longest relationship lasted for around five years, and hopes the experiment will remove distractions and help her find her forever person.

Inside the Love Is Blind star’s career

Colleen spends most of her days ballet dancing for Ballet North Texas. Her love for ballet began at a very young age when she started training under dance instructors Oleg Briansky and Mirelille Briane’s guidance.

She then went on to study under Karen Knerr at Pennsylvania Youth Ballet. The Love Is Blind star has since performed at various ballets including the Boston Ballet, Orlando Ballet, and Nashville Ballet.

In 2018, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Public Relations. Colleen also completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts qualification in Ballet Performance the same year.

While ballet is her main hobby outside of work, Colleen works as a digital PR strategist.

Check out Colleen’s Instagram

Colleen’s Instagram page, which has at least 3.7K followers at the time of writing, is full of her ballet performances. It is clear that dancing is her passion, but she is also a total girls’ girl and regularly goes on fun outings with friends.

The beach is a regular pitstop for the ballet dancer, while travelling is another passion in Colleen’s life. She recently travelled to Barcelona and Madrid, as well as Louisiana, in the company of her loved ones.

