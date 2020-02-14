University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s no way that Netflix would let any holiday slide without going OTT on the celebration front. This Valentine’s Day, they’ve spoilt us for choice, dropping the second instalment of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and brand new dating series, Love is Blind!

Love is Blind takes a little bit of The Circle, a dash of The Bachelor, and a heavy dose of Married at First Sight to perfect its format. The participants get to know their potential partners in total isolation, only being able to speak to one another in specially built “pods.” When they’ve found ‘the one’, they propose and set the date for a big white wedding.

One of the most explosive relationships to form on the show was between Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack. So, who is Carlton? Find out about him here.

And FIY… if you haven’t yet binge-watched the first five episodes like us, then prepare yourself for some major spoilers ahead.

Who is Carlton?

Carlton Morton is a 34-year-old social media manager originally from Louisiana, but who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Carlton is already well-versed on the ins and outs of reality television, as previously he worked as a celebrity assistant on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He even starred in some episodes! Carlton was Cynthia Bailey’s assistant.

While he was on the show, Carlton was often referred to as “Mr Couture.” It is a name he continued using and even has an old Instagram account under that handle.

Carlton on Love is Blind

Carlton was going in looking for love on the Netflix dating series.

Some of the participants were pretty candid about how superficial they had been when dating in the past. Carlton was one of those. In episode 2, Carlton said:

Before coming into this I was very superficial, I had to be with the supermodel, I had to be with the beauty queen. Now I’m ready to focus on what matters. It’s more about what’s on the inside, if your heart is beautiful; if your soul speaks to my soul.

And it looked like Carlton found this deep connection with Diamond Jack.

Diamond and Carlton split up

In episode 4, things took a turn for the worse between Diamond and Carlton.

Carlton was more than happy to dive into the engagement never having met Diamond, but did not feel confident enough to open up about his sexuality until they were face to face.

Diamond’s reaction to Carlton explaining he had previously dated both men and women didn’t go down too well. In fact, it turned into an insult-fest and ended with Diamond throwing a drink in Carlton’s face. But despite this being an incredibly personal moment for Carlton, most viewers were actually on Diamond’s side.

Carlton said in a VT: “I feel like both of our hearts and who we truly are got overshadowed by assumption, defence, and pride.”

Follow Carlton on Instagram

Carlton previously had an account under the IG handle @mrcouture. He is still using this account, however he created a new one under his own name.

Since the show broadcast, Carlton has made his new account private. However, he has over 28,000 followers which would suggest to us that he is open to new followers.

Check out Carlton @carltonmorton.

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW

