Meet Making Fun’s John Graziano, aka Graz Makes

John, aka Graz Makes, is one of the most talented inventors out of the bunch and has made a variety of products throughout his life, from artwork to furniture and even to weapons.

After seeing his bubbly character on our TVs, fans now want to know more about his life behind the camera, so keep reading to learn all about John Graziano as well as his net worth and more.

Meet John, aka Graz Makes

John is 41 years old and was born and bred in Salem, Massachusetts where he currently resides to this day. He spent his career becoming a successful inventor and artist, but prefers to call himself a “maker.”

His talents have taken him far as he can now also call himself an entrepreneur as he opened his own shop in Salem where he sells his designs and projects. He also has a YouTube channel where he frequently posts videos of him making furniture or other exciting items, and his viewers must love it as he has a whopping 8,000 of them.

Graz is a happily married man and has been with his wife Meghan for a while although they prefer to keep their personal lives private. They have said they believe love is about what you show your partner, not what you post on social media. Good for you guys!

Meghan is also a maker and inventor therefore we assume the couple has a deep bond for their shared passion for design.

John Graziano’s net worth

Through having his own successful business as well as making money through advertisements on his popular YouTube channel, Graz has managed to make himself a decent penny.

According to Blurred Reality, Graz is worth an estimated $350K as of 2021 but with the launch of the new Netflix show as well, this number is only set to get bigger.

Graziano’s Instagram explored

Graz has an impressive and exciting Instagram that boasts a decent 5K followers and over 300 posts so far.

His feed consists of his projects at work and frequently showcases his knife work, which is one of his specialities. Graz makes custom knives for clients and even has a highlights reel for “knife tips”.

His Instagram also contains a lot of behind the scenes footage from Making Fun, with hilarious clips and pictures of him and the rest of the gang acting more like children than the actual kids on the show!

Head over to his page, @grazmakes to check it out.

