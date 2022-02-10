Meet Midori, the tech consultant from Love Is Blind: Japan











The new season of Love Is Blind: Japan has been full of love, drama and heartbreak and Midori’s up and down relationship with Wataru has got fans wanting to know more about the Japanese tech consultant.

Their relationship started off extremely positive but fans noticed things start to change as the relationship was put to the test.

If you’re as nosey as we are and want to know more about Midori, keep on reading as we have all the tea.

Meet Love Is Blind: Japan’s Midori

Born in Japan, Midori travelled across the globe to the US to study for her degree in Ohio. Though her degree hasn’t been specified she now works for an IT firm in Tokyo where she currently resides.

Midori has forged a successful career in the tech world, the 30-year-old used to be a tech consultant but has recently moved on to bigger and better things and is currently working for B8ta Japan.

B8ta are an innovative tech company helping to discover new technologies. In her Insta bio, she describes her job with B8ta as “helping new technologies to be seen.”

Using our investigative skills, we also noticed something else in her bio. Under her job description, she listed three emojis of a scooter, headphones and a gaming controller which we think are hints as to her other interests and hobbies.

Midori is also very active and is a keen – and really good – snowboarder. The Love Is Blind star often posts pictures on her Instagram of her snowboarding adventures at Mt Naeba in Niigata.

Midori is an avid traveller

Not only does she travel to practice her snow sports but she also travels for pleasure.

Her Instagram shows her spending the last few weeks of 2021 travelling around the most stunning locations Italy has to offer, including Rome, Florence and Venice.

This isn’t the only European country Midori has visited as she has also been to Paris and Spain and clearly enjoys the European culture.

Midori has also travelled much further across the globe and has spent time in some of the most beautiful locations the world has to offer, like Thailand’s Kho Samui and Australia’s Gold Coast.

Check out Midori’s Instagram

Midori is very active on her social media and enjoy’s showing off her luxurious and cultural excursions to her fans.

Follow her on Instagram here, under the handle @doridori_midori.

