The reality show debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, November 4. It has already got people talking about it within just three days of being on Netflix.

For the unversed, Buying Beverly Hills is a series that shows houses being sold by Los Angeles’ The Agency.

The real estate company is owned by Mauricio Umansky who is the husband The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards. Moreover, the show also features the many agents working for The Agency including Mauricio and Kyle’s two daughters: Farrah and Alexia.

Model Shayna Taylor features on Buying Beverly Hills

So far eight episodes of Buying Beverly Hills have been released on Netflix. Episode 1 titled Family Dynasty introduces us to the show’s cast.

Two of the members Alexia Umanksky and Allie Lutz meet up in Mar Vista, CA to go up to Shayna’s house in Beverly Hills.

Shayna’s house named Lyceum is a cozy bungalow with a market price of $2.9 million. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is spread over 2,440 sq ft. The agent commission on the house is $145,000.

Shayna welcomes her guest into the house and explains the house’s decor. Allie reveals that the model bought the property in 2018. The house has an upstairs living area featuring Shayna’s closet and the bedrooms. She also shows the garden area.

Who is Shayna Taylor?

For those wondering who Shayna is, she is a 30-year-old model, trained chef, and entrepreneur living in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills.

She has over 400,000 Instagram followers. She also runs the Instagram page Shayna’s Kitchen where she posts various recipes. Another page run by Shayna is Bottle & Stone which sells the highest quality and organic CBD products.

Shayna has dated Ryan Seacrest

Shayna was in an on-again-off-again relationship with media personality Ryan Seacrest for years. Ryan and Shayna met through friends in 2013 and began dating soon after, People reports. The pair had a 16-year age difference.

They broke up for a brief period in 2014 but rekindled their romance soon after. They even moved in together in 2017 but split up in 2019 again.

The pair reconciled once again but split up for good in 2020.

