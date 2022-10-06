Meet Nailed It! Halloween contestants and judges as Netflix competition returns











Netflix is back with another reality show fix for fans with Nailed It! Halloween. Let’s meet the contestants and judges baking up spooky treats for the special season.

While previous Nailed It! desserts might have been scary for all the wrong reasons, this time around that’s exactly the aim of the game.

There are also some ghoulish surprises in store with guest appearances by stars of other hit Netflix shows, including Cobra Kai, Umbrella Academy and The Witcher.

The Halloween special is the seventh season of the show, with a whole new cast of characters showing off their baking skills, including some familiar faces.

Nailed It! Halloween contestants

Each episode will introduce a cast of three amateur bakers hoping to impress with their cake creations and take home $10,000.

Taking on the challenge in the first episode is middle school computer science teacher LaJeanne, animal lover Candice, and Cobra Kai actor Gianni DeCenzo.

Episode two will feature cosplayer Norman, mom and wife Audra, and deputy sheriff Marcus.

Taking on the challenge in episode three is Charles, who is a baby doctor, writer and single mother Erika, and admissions counselor Tao.

Bakes completing the lineup in episode four are high school science teacher Phil, retired nurse Helen, and New England Patriots player Justin Bethel.

Nailed It! Halloween judges

Nicole Byer

NAILED IT Season 5 Nicole Byer in the episode An Ugodly Mess of NAILED IT. Cr. Netflix ©2021

Nicole is one of two hosts overseeing the competition.

The actress and comedian has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her work on Nailed It!

You might also recognize her from hosting Wipeout USA alongside John Cena.

As an actress, she’s appeared in the likes of 30 Rock, The Good Place, Family Guy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

She’s starred in a number of movies too, such as Other People, All About Nina and Valley Girl.

Nicole also hosts a trio of podcasts – Why Won’t You Date Me?, Newcomers and Best Friends.

She’s got her own full-length comedy special on Netflix too, called Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo).

Jacques Torres

Celebrated chef and chocolatier Jacques hosts the show alongside Nicole.

NAILED IT Season 5 Jacques Torres in the episode An Ugodly Mess of NAILED IT. Cr. Netflix ©2021

The French pastry chef is based in New York and is the Dean of Pastry Arts at the International Culinary Center.

He also had his own show on the Food Network – Chocolate with Jacques Torres – which ran for three seasons.

Nailed It! Halloween guest stars

A string of stars from some of Netflix’s biggest shows will be popping up throughout the series.

Among them are Kobra Kai’s Mary Mauser, The Witcher actor Tone Bell, and The Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver Lampman.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine favorite Chelsea Peretti will also feature on the series.

