Meet Netflix's Buy My House cast on Instagram from Brandon to Glenn











The latest in Netflix’s real estate shows, following the popularity of Selling Sunset, is Buy My House. Let’s get to know the cast on Instagram, from the likes of Brandon Copeland to Glenn Kelman.

Imagine Dragon’s Den, but instead of a business, sellers try to win over real estate investors. The Shark Tank-style panel actually features the CEO of a company founded by the show’s Barbara Corcoran, while Nina Parker hosts the series.

Real estate investors taking part include Brandon, Glenn, Corcoran Group CEO Pamela Liebman, and investment property magnate Danisha Wrighster. The six-episode show will see them debate the homes – but who are they?

Brandon Copeland

Brandon is a 31-year-old linebacker. The free agent, who can be followed on Instagram at @bcope51, played college football at the University of Pennsylvania before becoming a professional football player and entrepreneur.

He now runs the Money Music Culture show on XSM Podcast. The venture and real estate investor knows that “sports don’t last forever,” and is focusing on his goal to “make money”, hence why he’s on Buy My House!

The former Atlanta Falcons LB player has played for the likes of Lions, Jets, and Patriots LB. He has been part of the NFL for more than nine years, and played for the New York Jets from 2013 to 2020.

Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Glenn Kelman

Glenn is the CEO of Redfin, and can be followed on Instagram at @glenn.kelman. He has worked in start-ups ever since his working career began, before launching his current company in 2005.

Having worked in every role except sales, he previously co-founded Plumtree Software, where he worked from 1997 to 2004. Before that, Glenn was a product manager for Sequoia-backed start-up Stanford Technology Group.

In 1993, Glenn graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, after growing up in Seattle, Washington. Alongside Buy My House, he featured on 60 Minutes in 1968 and Home & Family in 2012.

Pamela Liebman

Pamela is the CEO of The Corcoran Group, a real estate firm founded by Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran. You can follow the star at @pamelaliebman, where her bio states that she is a “proud wife and mom”.

The licensed real estate broker has been working in the industry for at least 60 years, and joined Corcoran as an agent in 1984, at the age of 23. Based in Miami Beach, Florida, Corcoran has achieved sales of over $21 billion annually.

Pamela has been named one of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in New York by Crain’s New York Business for the past seven years, and founded Corcoran’s new development sales and marketing division.

Danisha Wrighster

Juggling life as a mom and self-made millionaire, the real estate investor has appeared on other shows, too. This includes: Free in 2015, as well as Ms. Fortune and Upfront & Straightforward with Alan Roger Currie in 2007.

The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur currently works as an Amazon Delivery Service Partner in Valencia, California as a self-employed worker for Mamba Logistics, which she has done since 2020.

She was previously a managing director and broker at KW Commercial until going full-time self-employed. She is no stranger to cameras, either, as Danisha was the host on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network from 2014 to 2015!

View Instagram Post

WATCH BUY MY HOUSE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK