Netflix’s new show Dance Monsters has finally dropped. A show where everyday people disguised as CGI monsters get a chance to dance like no one’s watching, with star-studded judges.

However, unlike your typical dance show, the contestants won’t actually be dancing in front of the judges, they’ll be backstage. Their monster alter-ego will be mimicking the dance moves through CGI technology on stage.

The show is hosted by former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts but who are the judges? We take a look.

Dance Monsters explained

In the official description, Netflix states: “The show’s human contestants are each given a monster alter ego to dance as. With the help of advanced CGI technology, they’ll bust their moves off-camera while their monsters boogie down for the world.”

The 15 competitors behind the CGI monsters have all been through struggles that have held them back from dancing professionally.

Viewers will not be able to physically see the contestants behind the CGI monsters, until they are voted out the competition. They will however get to know their stories and struggles throughout the episodes.

At the end of the series, the panel of judges will give one contestant the title of Ultimate Dance Monster and a $250,000 prize.

Meet the Dance Monsters judges

The judges of the show are no short of dancing experience themselves. Introducing Ne-Yo, Ashley Bango and Lele Pons.

Ne-Yo is an American singer, songwriter, and producer who is known for his hit songs such as Let Me Love You. The singer came second in The Masked Singer UK, disguising himself as Badger, so this concept won’t be too unusual for him.

Ashley Bango is no stranger to reality shows or dancefloors himself, famously winning Britain’s Got Talent with his group Diversity in 2009. This isn’t his first time on a judging panel, having judged on the shows Got To Dance and Dancing On Ice.

Last but not least, is Lele Pons. Lele was one of the most followed creators on Vine before TikTok was a thing. Of course, she’s now moved over to TikTok and boasts over 28 million followers on the app. Lele is the queen of TikTok dances, so this role is right up her street.

Fans are loving the new Netflix show

So far, Netflix has only dropped the first 3 episodes of the show, but fans are already loving it. Of course, they’ve taken to Twitter to express this.

One viewer said: “Jeeeeezzzz the Mummy got me wrapped up #DanceMonsters“

