As Physical 100 draws to an end, fans are going to miss watching the contestants compete each week, here’s Woo Jin-young’s Instagram so you can stay up to date now the show is over.

Woo has taken to his Instagram to promote the Netflix show he competed in, Physical 100. He has also shared his excitement that the highly anticipated show has finally been released 6 months after filming took place.

In the finals, Woo was up against four opponents; Kim Min-cheol, Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, and Jung Hae-min. Woo Jin-young pulled through in the final quest, let’s take a look at his socials…

Credit: Netflix/Physical 100

Meet Physical 100’s Woo Jin-young on Instagram

Woo Jin-young has accumulated over 27,900 followers on Instagram and has made over 303 posts. His pinned posts show the athlete promoting Physical 100, working out at the gym, and competing in the Spyder Ultra Challenge.

Recently the majority of his Instagram posts have revolved around Physical 100, particularly his teammates. He has given a shoutout to his co-star Choo Sung-hoon. They took a selfie and posted it on Instagram, Woo wrote in the caption: “My Superhero Sexy Yama.” Choo is otherwise known by his Japanese name, Yoshihiro Akiyama, while some of his fans know him by the moniker, “Sexyama.”

In the Spyder Ultra Instagram post, Jin-young explains that he prepared well for the challenge and lost 10 kilos before competing. He won 5th place in the first round of the finals, but due to 9 chin fouls in the second round, he couldn’t advance to the 48th round. In the caption, he shared that he is determined to try again next year and “will practice perfectly and get first place.”

Woo Jin-Young shares passion for snowboarding on Instagram

The rest of the posts on Woo Jin-Young’s Instagram appear to be centered around his passion for snowboarding. He has even shared his physical training journey with followers in the lead-up to his finishing the World Cup tour.

Whilst he was in Canada in 2007 for 5 months, Jin-yong took up snowboarding. He then became a snowboard instructor and decided to take the sport up professionally. The athlete represented South Korea as a national snowboarding athlete at the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski Cross World Cup. He has also been a coach for South Korea’s National Snowboarding Team and was the President of the Snowboard Committee of South Korea.

In the final round of Physical 100, the athlete spoke about his time snowboarding and was hoping that by being on the show he would inspire others to pick up the sport. He revealed whilst at dinner with his teammates: “A year before the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, the authorities decided to only support promising events.”

Who is Woo Jin-yong from Physical 100

Woo Jin-yong was born in 1986 and is currently 36 years old.

He is a CrossFit athlete and has worked with brands like JD Crossfit and Crossfit Namsan. The motivated muscle man has now earned the title of the fittest survivor on Physical 100.

Jin-yong graduated from Chung-Ang University and after gaining his master’s degree in Physical Education; he became a PE teacher. However, he then took part in his mandatory military service as a Korean marine, according to reports.