Meet Netflix's School of Chocolate contestants on Instagram

Juan Guterriez

Juan is currently a pastry chef at Adorn Bar & Restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, providing all the eatery’s sweet treats.

Alongside being nominated for a Jean Banchet Award and being crowned the Chopped Sweets Champion, he’s now on School of Chocolate.

He previously worked as an executive pastry chef at Virgin Hotels Chicago, from April 2019 to August 2020, and before that, for Longman & Eagle.

The contestant initially tried his hand at medical school, but realising it wasn’t the job for him, he later went to the French Pastry School in Chicago.

He has since won several accolades, from Best Chocolate Showpiece and Best Dessert Table at World of Chocolate 2018.

Amanda Miller

Amanda is a pastry chef instructor at The Culinary Institute of Michigan.

Before her current sweet-filled role, she served in the United States army, following in the footsteps of her parents and all three of her brothers.

After leaving the Army and graduating from university, she was asked to stay at the school, where she is now a chef instructor.

She also teaches Baking & Pastry Arts with a focus on chocolate work.

That’s not all though, as Amanda has another job at Patricia’s Chocolates in Grand Haven, MI, where she works as a pastry chef and chocolatier.

Cedrick Simpson

Cedrick works as a pastry chef at a private club in Atlanta.

He recently lost 100 pounds and has recently shared a transformation picture to his Instagram, sporting a much more lean physique.

Despite this, he still hasn’t ditched the day job, which occasionally involves eating sugar. He currently works for Capital City Club.

Coming from a military family, Cedrick spent part of his childhood in Germany, where he tried lots of the finest pastries and chocolate.

He has worked at Le Cordon Bleu as a pastry chef, as well as at several high-profile hotels including The Whitley and Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta.

Daniel Joseph Corpuz

Daniel is inspired by his Filipino-American heritage when it comes to making chocolates, and runs his own shop Daniel Corpuz Chocolatier.

The New York City-based pastry chef, chocolatier, and sugar artist first graduated from the Culinary Institute of America to kickstart his career.

He then achieved his Associates Degree in Baking and Pastry and his Bachelor’s Degree in Food Business Administration in 2019.

Having worked in restaurants in New York City, including The Modern at MoMA and Manhatta, he has also competed in numerous cake shows.

From That Takes The Cake Show, New York Cake Show, and National Capital Area Cake Show, he has won over a dozen first place awards.

Mellisa Root

Mellisa is a chocolatier, consultant, judge and pastry chef from Virginia.

With her mother’s encouragement, she initially decided to pursue pastry at CCA (California College of the Arts) in San Francisco.

She started out by working for Laurant Branlard at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, followed by a move to Houston.

There, Mellisa supervised the pastry shop at River Oaks Country Club. She was then coached by Pastry World Champion Darrin Aoyama.

Her competitive streak led her to represent the United States at the Culinary Classic, where her and her team won multiple gold medals.

Stephanie Norcio

Stephanie is a chocolatier and pastry consultant, as well as in product development for packing CBD brand 6viand.

Based in Los Angeles, she is also the owner of StephTheChef Sweets.

Additionally on the contestant’s resume is being an executive pastry chef of new product development at DISTINCT INDULGENCE, INC.

With over 14 years of experience in some of LA’s fine-dining restaurants, resorts, bakeries and cafes, she has also led a pastry team for over six years.

Thiago Silva

Thiago, a pastry chef and business owner, discovered his love of baking when his mother asked him to help translate a recipe for her.

While he didn’t go to pastry school, he did start his career by working in different kitchens under various pastry chefs.

Thiago plans to open his own bakery and sweet shop called SALT Patisserie, in Newton, Massachusetts, in early 2022.

He is also a father to two sons James and Jax, and married to their mother Caroline, the founder of a kids creative arts program in Newton.

The Netflix star once put his skills to the test and made a two-foot Elmo out of chocolate for his son’s second birthday!

Tyricia Clark

Tyricia is a pastry chef who runs her own dessert shop T Cakes.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based professional makes cookies, cakes, and chocolate. She also runs classes and consultations for clients!

Currently looking for her next opportunity, Tyricia previously worked as a pastry chef at Sheraton Hotels & Resorts until September 2020.

Before that, the contestant worked for the Hilton as a pastry chef de Partie from October 2015 to November 2018.

