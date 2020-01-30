University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Next in Fashion is fast becoming our latest reality obsession.

Netflix always knows how to draw in our attention with the most binge-worthy series, and this new design competition perfectly fits the bill.

Eighteen designers, who are already well-respected and accomplished in the fashion biz’, compete for the grand prize of winning $250,000 and a potential contract with luxury online retailer, Net-a-Porter.

Fans of the show have become equally obsessed and there’s one design team who have really captured their attention… Angel and Minju! Find out about design superstar Angel Chen here.

Meet Next in Fashion’s Angel

Angel Chen is a fashion designer originally from Shenzhen, China. She studied fashion design at the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London. She is now based in Shanghai.

While Angel was on her placement year, she interned for Marchesa, Vera Wang and Alexander Wang in New York – learning from the best of the best!

It’s no surprise that Angel made it on to Next in Fashion, as since graduating she has been recognised as a designer-to-watch. First she was picked by i-D magazine, then she made the 2016 Forbes Asia ’30 Under 30′ list and 2017&2018 BoF 500 shortlist.

An impressive track record!

Angel on Next in Fashion

From the first episode, Angel was partnered up with Seoul-based Korean designer Minju Kim.

The pair stunned viewers from the get-go with their chic and vibrant designs, which had touches of both Chinese and Korean influence in the silhouettes.

They went from strength to strength throughout the competition, but Angel eventually took the backseat in the pair as Minju flourished.

Angel’s incredible fashion line

Angel is the founder of her namesake read-to-wear fashion line, Angel Chen. She launched the brand in 2014.

The genderless brand sees a fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics, characterised by bold colours and daring fits.

Already, Angel has racked up an impressive clientele, with the likes of Bella Hadid and Charli XCX sporting her designs. We’re sure that after her appearance on Next in Fashion, she’ll have an even bigger fan base!

Follow Angel for 2020 updates

This year is looking like a big one for the promising young designer, as she makes her mark on the fashion industry.

While the show may imply that it is all about haute couture, many of the designers have ready-to-wear collections, such as Angel. This means you can currently buy her clothes online!

Check out her current collection on her website.

But also be sure to follow Angel on Instagram for the latest on her designs and progress throughout 2020. Already Angel has over 17,000 followers @angelchenstudio.

