After just one week on our screens, Next in Fashion has blown away Netflix viewers with its creativity, its talent and the quality of the designs being produced.

The brand new competitive series sees eighteen already well-established designers go head-to-head each episode, competing for the grand prize of $250,000.

One of the designers to beat throughout the competition was Ashton Hirota. So, let’s get to know the California-based designer better.

Meet Ashton Hirota

Ashton is a fashion designer and celebrity stylist from Los Angeles, California. He was born on July 4th, 1982 making him 37 years old.

Ashton was working in fashion from a young age. His first job came in 2002 when he was just 19 years old, working with Marina Toybina GLAZA. He then ventured off solo aged 21 as a celebrity stylist. He quickly became a favourite in the entertainment industry and Ashton’s success has not ceased over the years.

He has dressed the likes of Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Boy George and Lizzo.

Ashton’s fashion line

In 2005, Ashton decided to go solo with his work and founded Ashton Michael.

Ashton’s speciality is “avant-garde streetwear,” as he describes in the first episode. Some of his looks have been specially designed for the likes of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj; so, impressive clientele!

Ashton then decided to branch out from his more exclusive Ashton Michael by creating a ready-to-wear collection called ASH. You can shop the diffusion line here.

Ashton Hirota on Next in Fashion

As the first couple of episodes saw the designers partnered up in twos, Ashton chose to be with his IRL pal, Marco Morante.

The two had known each other for years, as both are Angelenos. Their compatibility was reflected in their joint designs, as Marco and Ashton continued to impress throughout the competition.

And this is despite the fact that they are polar opposite in their designs!

Ashton said of Marco:

Aesthetically we couldn’t be more opposite. He’s inspired by drag, trans and progressive queer thinking. I’m working in urban, fetish and tactical. I had to compromise for the competition.

Follow Ashton on social media

If you want to check out some more of Ashton’s superb designs, the best place to check him out is on Instagram.

His following on IG has rocketed up since appearing on Next in Fashion. Now Ashton has a 54,000 strong following.

Oh, and Rihanna follows him, if that’s an indicator of how good he is.

Check out Ashton @ashtonmichael to see what the hype is about!

