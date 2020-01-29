University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Next in Fashion was announced, fans could hardly wait for the design competition to land on Netflix. Tan France, Alexa Chung and a whole load of super talented designers in a Project Runway style show? Sign us up.

Contestants from all around the world gathered in the Netflix studios to compete over the course of ten episodes for the $250,000 prize which could help launch their career.

One of the British contestants competing is none other than Daniel Fletcher. If you’re into your fashion and designer menswear, you may not have heard of Daniel, but you will have come across his work.

So, let’s get to know Daniel a bit better here.

Who is Daniel?

Daniel Fletcher is a menswear designer originally from Chester, in the north west of England.

Daniel now lives and works in London. He has remained there since he graduated from Central Saint Martins back in 2015.

He is the owner and lead designer of his namesake brand, Daniel W Fletcher.

Daniel’s Fiorucci fate

This year has seen Daniel take on a new role as the artistic director of menswear at Fiorucci, the iconic Italian brand started way back in 1967.

Daniel spoke to GQ about the direction he wants to take Fiorucci. He said:

I’m hoping to pay homage to the history of the brand, but to write its next chapter, taking it to a new place and establishing what Fiorucci is for 2020, while still retaining the sexy, hedonistic spirit of the brand in the Seventies and Eighties.

And from the looks of his first-ever Fiorucci Autumn/Winter 2020 collection which he previewed on GQ, Daniel’s designs are looking stronger and better than ever!

