Stop what you’re doing everyone, as there’s a brand new fashion series dropping to Netflix on Wednesday, January 29th.

This year is looking like a big one for Netflix, as already they’ve churned out the critically acclaimed docuseries Cheer and the first-ever season of The Circle US.

Now, they’re channelling the fashion gods with their latest Project Runway-esque endeavour: Next in Fashion.

Get to know the eighteen designers ready to take on the toughest challenge in fashion…

Meet the contestants – Carli Pearson

From: East London, UK

Career: Owner of luxury womenswear label, CIMONE. Has worked for Stella McCartney, Alexander Wang and McQueen. Her designs were also featured at the Met’s ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ exhibition in 2018.

Instagram: @cimoneuk or @carli_pearson

Daniel Fletcher

From: UK

Career: Daniel specialises in menswear and is currently the menswear artistic director of Fiorucci. He works closely with Kim Jones of Dior.

Instagram: @danielwfletcher

Charles Lu

From: Canadian but now based in Los Angeles, California

Career: Charles specialises in intricate couture gowns. He was previously the creative director for ARUSHI COUTURE X CHARLES LU before leaving to create his namesake brand.

Instagram: @c harles_lu

Ashton Hirota

From: Los Angeles, California

Career: Designer and owner of his self-titled brand. His designs have been worn by the likes of Camila Cabello, Lizzo and more.

Instagram: @ashtonmichael

Marco Morante

From: Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Career: Owner and designer of Marco Marco, an LA-based underwear brand worn by the likes of Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian. Held first-ever NYFW show featuring only transgender models.

Instagram: @marcosquared

Kianga “Kiki” Peterson

From: New York

Career: Kiki is behind the hip hop apparel brand FUBU.

Instagram: @kikikittydoll or @kmilele

Farai Simoyi-Agbede

From: Born in London to Zimbabwean parents. Now in Brooklyn, New York

Career: Founder and designer behind The Narativ, a sustainable, ethical, socially-conscious store. Has designed for the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Nicki Minaj.

Instagram: @faraisimoyi

Adolfo Sanchez

From: Based in Los Angeles, California

Career: Owner and designer of his namesake ready to wear, evening wear and bridal brand.

Instagram: @asanchezfashion

Claire Yurika Davis

From: London, UK – of Jamaican and Japanese heritage

Career: Claire’s designs explore eco-friendly fashion. Claire is a sustainability consultant and the founder of HANGER. She founded the brand back in 2013.

Instagram: @nothanksm8

Nasheli Ortiz-Gonazlez

From: Puerto Rico

Career: Nasheli is an associate professor and department chair at the Moore College of Art & Design in Pennsylvania

Instagram: @nashelijuliana

Minju Kim

From: South Korea

Career: Kim got off to a promising start in the industry as she won the H&M Design Award in 2013 when she was just 26 years old. Already, her works have been featured at London Fashion Week.

Instagram: @_minjukim_

Angel Chen

From: China

Career: Angel is a graduate from Central St. Martins in London. While on her placement year, Angel worked for Marchesa, Vera Wang and Alexander Wang in New York. Her signature own designs fuse Eastern and Western styles. Angel has also worked with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Charli XCX.

Instagram: @angelchenstudio

Hayley Scanlan

From: Scotland

Career: Hayley is the creator of independent contemporary womenswear label ‘H•S’.

Instagram: @hayleyscanlanstudio

Angelo Cruciani

From: Italy

Career: Angelo is the founder of the Yezael fashion label.

Instagram: @angelocruciani

Julian Woodhouse

From: Born in Germany but now lives in the US

Career: Julian is a bit of a chameleon when it comes to work. Not only is he a fashion designer, Julian has served in the military and worked as a model! He now runs his own line, Wood House.

Instagram: @julian_woodhouse

Isaac Saqib

From: Grew up in Long Island, New York – of Pakistani heritage.

Career: Isaac founded his brand in 2014, Mercy X Mankind, when he was just 20 years old and in college. His brand then became so popular that the likes of Young Thug and Rickey Thomson have been seen sporting it.

Instagram: @isaac.saqib

Narresh Kukreja

From: India

Career: Narresh is the creative director of Shivan and Narresh. In 2014, Narresh and his business partner Shivan were recognized by Forbes Magazine under the ’30 Under 30′ list.

Instagram: @narresh

Lorena Saravia

From: Mexico City, Mexico

Career: Lorena is one of Mexico’s most prolific and celebrated designers. She graduated with a fashion degree at the Universidad de Diseño y Moda Felicidad Duce in Barcelona, Spain before moving back to Mexico to create her own line.

Instagram: @lorenasaravia

