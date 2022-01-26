Meet Neymar’s baby mama as he stars on Netflix’s The Perfect Chaos











Brazilian soccer player Neymar is known for playing the pitch, but he’s taking Netflix cameras slightly off-ground by also giving us an insight into his personal life – on The Perfect Chaos.

From his baby mama to son, life as a father and sportsperson is certainly not easy. That’s all shown on the docuseries, where the highs and lows of being a successful football player while juggling family life are evident.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior shows his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the real experience he had with the Brazilian National team and Paris Saint-Germain.

So, let’s go off the pitch and find out all about Neymar’s baby mama.

Who is Neymar’s baby mama?

Neymar’s baby mama is Carolina Dantas, who he shares his son Davi Lucca with. He was born on August 13th 2011.

Carolina is a 28-year-old digital creator and Brazilian social media personality. She first came to fame as Neymar’s then-girlfriend, and has since accumulated over 2million followers.

His ex-girlfriend and mother of his baby is thought to have an $8million net worth. She has two siblings called Fernanda Dantas and Marcela Dantas, and is a mom-of-two.

Neymar and Carolina’s relationships

Neymar and Carolina dated between 2010 and 2011, before they parted ways. However, they continue to co-parent their son Davi, who would now be 10 years old.

In 2017, Carolina started dating Vinicius Martinez, and married him in 2019. She also shares a son with her husband called Valentin Martinez.

Neymar recently went public with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, who he had been reportedly dating for months in secret, as per The Sun. Although there’s no official confirmation of the pair dating, there are several loved-up pictures of them on social media.

Neymar wants more children

Neymar has had several years of fatherhood practice with his son Davi, and has declared that he wants to expand his family so that his child can have some siblings. As reported by The Sun, he said:

I’m almost 30, and I have a good career, but on a personal level I want to have two more kids, to give my son Davi some brothers.

The footballer’s relationship with his own father is mixed with business, as he does Neymar’s marketing. During The Perfect Chaos, he warns his son that he cannot always be by his side. Neymar Santos Senior said:

I want you to understand you can’t take any more risks. What I want to tell you is that if something happens to you, my main worry is that all our effort to build your image gets lost. I can’t always be by your side. I used to be and you liked it; now you don’t want me to be. But someone needs to protect you.

