My Unorthodox Life is back on Netflix for season 2 and this season and viewers see a lot more of Robert’s relationship with Ra’ed.

Viewers of this season really got an insight into the couple’s relationship and got to see the lowest lows, but also the highest of highs! Fans already knew a fair bit about Robert, so this left them wanting to know more about Ra’ed.

So, who exactly is Ra’ed Saade, and what did he do before appearing on the show? We take a look.

*** MY UNORTHODOX LIFE SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW ***

Who is Ra’ed from My Unorthodox Life?

Born in Lebanon, Ra’ed is best known for being the partner of Robert Brotherton from My Unorthodox Life.

However, the Netflix show isn’t his first time on the small screen.

Bustle reports that Ra’ed appeared on a few reality shows prior to his stint on My Unorthodox Life. He appeared on the Arabic version of The Voice in 2015 even making it to the battle rounds. Ra’ed also auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2019, as well as appearing on ABC’s The Gong Show in July 2017!

Outside of appearing on talent shows, in the Netflix show, we saw Ra’ed working as Robert’s executive/personal assistant at Elite Model Management.

His LinkedIn profile now states he is a Social Media Marketing Manager and Import-Export manager. Like Robert, he also has a performing career, recently starring in ‘My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret’ at Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination’s 54.

Ra’ed and Robert’s relationship explored

The couple met at Syracuse University, where Ra’ed studied music business and vocal performance, according to his LinkedIn page. Robert told People that Ra’ed was one of his best friends in college, who he had been seeing “on and off throughout the years.”

We saw them go through troubles in their relationship on the show, even turning to therapy. Ra’ed seemed to want an open relationship, however, Robert was not completely on board. However, they put all their troubles aside and Ra’ed popped the question to Robert at the end of season 2. Of course, Robert said yes and the pair are now happily engaged.

Fans can’t get enough of the couple and are pitching for a spin-off show between the two. A wedding episode would be great!

Ra’ed on Instagram

Ra’ed is pretty active on Instagram and his account @raed.saade currently has 11.4k followers. He posts a variety of content including his relationship with Robert, his performing career, and his amusing TikTok videos.

His bio states: “Corporate by day and vocal performer/entertainer by night. #Netflix #MyUnorthodoxLife”

