Netflix’s game show all about making friends and influencing people is back! The Circle season 5 kicked off in December 2022. So, let’s find out more about Raven from The Circle and meet her on Instagram.

Michelle Buteau is hosting the series which sees a brand new batch of players head into the Circle’s apartment block. This season’s contestants are all singletons.

Some of the players are being themselves while others are planning on catfishing their way to the $100,000 prize.

Raven Sutton on The Circle

Raven is 26 years old and comes from Maryland.

She’s deaf and has an interpreter on the show with her named Paris.

Raven said that she was born deaf and comes from a deaf family, adding: “We’re third generation deaf.”

During The Circle, Raven says that “deaf people can do everything but hear.”

She’s dubbed by some of her co-stars including @heisolivertwixt as “the true star of The Circle.”

The Circle star’s first language is American Sign Language

Introducing herself during The Circle season 5 episode 1, Raven says that her first language is American Sign Language.

She adds that she can speak but prefers to use sign language.

Raven works as a social worker and disability advocate and describes herself in her bio as a “‘Bama girl working in the nation’s capital.”

She adds: “When I’m not working, you can find me twerking for self-care… The only ‘L’ I take is laughter.”

Meet The Circle’s Raven on Instagram

With over 52k followers on Instagram, Raven can be found at @bluejay19xx.

She writes in her bio that she’s a disability advocate and a “deaf performer.”

Taking to Instagram on December 15, Raven said that she was in speech therapy for 10 years and “hated it.”

She wrote: “I have been deaf for 27 years now, and majority of my life people have questioned me. They told me that I was faked being Deaf because I can speak. Some people generally don’t know and is curious. Others are very disrespectful with their questions. I was in speech therapy for 10 years and hated the experience. There are Deaf people that can speak, and there are Deaf people that don’t (chooses not to). Neither makes Deaf people better than the other. Knowing how to speak doesn’t make me any less Deaf or more hearing.”

Raven is also on TikTok with over 85k followers under the same handle and writes that she’s “having fun and making TikTok accessible.”

The Circle star also has a YouTube channel with around 2,000 subscribers.

Raven’s friend and interpreter Paris can also be found on Instagram at @parismctizic. He has over 2k followers and writes in his bio: “The McTizic Interpreting Experience” and “I help early-career interpreters go from newbie to professional.”

