











Kayla Cardona is joining the line-up for Netflix’s Selling Sunset spin-off Selling The OC. The Oppenheim Group realtor is kept busy in the Newport Beach office, but when she returns home, she looks after her teenage son.

The Orange County native is one of 11 real estate agents who call Jason and Brett Oppenheim their bosses. If you loved the drams between Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause, then this show is right up your street… literally.

Competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast, Kayla is a mom-of-one who started her real estate career working alongside the highest-rated team on Zillow. Who is she?

Meet Kayla Cardona

Kayla is a realtor from Orange County who works for The Oppenheim Group, making her a Selling The OC cast member. She quickly became a top 1% agent across the area when she started out, earning an Executive Club Award.

When she is not with a client, she can be found boxing, hiking, jogging on the beach, reading, or spending quality time with her son, family, and friends. The 33-year-old estate agent is rated a five-star on her Zillow profile.

The Netflix star has made two sales in the last 12 months, with a current four-bedroom listing up for sale at $1,469,000 at the time of writing. Kayla has been a member on Zillow since 2019, before being hired at The O Group in June 2021.

Selling the OC star has a teenage son

Kayla welcomed her son Jordan Cardona into the world in 2006, making him around 16 years old. They are the best of friends who often go on trips to places like Disney’s California Adventure and Knott’s Scary Farm together.

She recently shared a jokey video to Instagram which stated that her teenager has been an “a**hole for the longest time”. When asked what he done, Kayla wrote: “Always has something to say with his smart ass attitude.”

The real estate agent added: “I have to be selectively annoyed since he got it from me.” Putting the joking aside, she speaks fondly of her son and wrote in a 2020 post:

God knew what he was doing when he made me your Mother. As I heal, forgive, grow, and evolve, you’re already breaking cycles. I am so proud of you kid.

Kayla does not have a husband

Kayla is not married and doesn’t wear a ring on her finger. Instead, her son and real estate agent work is her priority, as well as her Cardona family. She is close with her two brothers, including Ethan, and sister Amber too.

The star appears to have been single since 2016, as she shared a quote to her Instagram that year which included the words: “… Whoever God decides to send her, will be the luckiest man alive.”

She previously competed in bodybuilding competitions back in 2014 and tends to put her all into fitness. Looking through the Netflix TV personality’s profile, there has been no man in the picture ever since then.

