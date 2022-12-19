Dance Monsters sees fifteen incredible dancers contestants take the stage – but not as anyone has ever seen them before. The competitors on Dance Monsters are transformed via CGI into Monsters Inc-style characters.

It’s safe to say that Netflix viewers likely haven’t seen monsters dancing before but there is a first time for everything!

These CGI contestants are dancing each episode all in a bid to bag themselves a $250,000 prize. The series is hosted by The Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts. And, on the judging panel, fans will recognize RnB sensation Ne -Yo, social media star Lele Pons, and top UK breakdancer, Ashley Banjo.

WARNING SPOILERS FOR DANCE MONSTERS EPISODES 1-3 AHEAD…

Dance Monsters contestants: Meet Roberta

Fifteen contestants took part in the brand-new Netflix series Dance Monsters.

Using state-of-the-art motion capture technology the humans controlled their CGI monsters on stage.

First up we have Roberta, she’s a robot who hails from London.

Roberta is a fitness instructor and she said that she comes from a “conservative family.”

She had to keep her dancing a secret from her family as they didn’t approve of her dancing.

As Roberta, the dancer can fully express herself.

Dance Monsters: Beti

Beti the yeti is another of the Dance Monsters contestants.

In real life, Beti says that he is a “small-town kid from Kansas.”

After turning into Beti, things changed for the dancer, and his “insecurity and nerves melted away.”

Who is Jellifer?

Next up battling it out for a life-changing sum of money is Jellifer.

She explains on the show that she used to dance with Brtiney Spears, N-Sync, and Backstreet Boys in her career.

Although she hadn’t danced for 10 years, the 42-year-old mom was ready to become the “superhero version” of herself.

Unfortunately, Jellifer was the first Dance Monster to be sent home in episode 1.

Marsha

Dance Monster contestant Marsha has a love of jazz dancing. It’s her favorite genre and she says she has a lot of “attitude” and “sass” in real life.

Marsha used to be a Miami Heat dancer and said that those were some of the “happiest times” of her life.

She’s now a dance teacher and a mother.

Dance Monsters: Jam

Jam is a furry monster who hails from California.

He said that it was “so cool” to be turned into a monster.

Jam added that he didn’t fit the “slim look” of the dance industry which meant that his dreams of becoming a professional dancer were dashed.

He said he’d go to auditions and he “knew” that during the “take your shirt off round” of auditions he would “get cut.”

Peaches

Peaches is bringing the confidence to the stage.

She says behind the fur she’s a mechanical engineer who works on oil rigs.

But, really she dreams of being a dancer on Broadway. She said that she gave up on being a dancer because she was “told no so many times.”

It had been a long time since Peaches performed on stage but she danced her heart out on stage to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Chester

During Dance Monsters episode 2, fans are introduced to a one-eyed monster named Chester.

He said that he was “picked on” for his love of dancing and he wants to “prove that boys dance, too.”

Becoming a CGI one-eyed alien gave the dancer the confidence he needed to “believe” in himself.

Dance Monsters: Rocky

Rocky is a dad of three who always wanted to be a professional dancer.

Now, he’s got a second shot of dancing on Dance Monsters.

After starting a family, he had to leave behind his passion for dance and get a nine-to-five job.

Episode 2 was the end of the road for Rocky.

Flame

Flame has been very close to becoming a professional dancer many times.

She has auditioned to dance for big stars such as Jennifer Lopez.

But, Flame endured a shoulder injury which left her unable to dance.

She thought her dancing days were over and her confidence was knocked, but as Flame, she can have a second chance at her dancing dreams.

Grummy

Grummy the Mummy is another monster who has a passion for dance.

Based in Queens, New York, Grummy works at a science museum.

He left his dreams of dancing due to monetary reasons and had to get a job at the museum.

Fans can expect to see Grummy doing flips and all kinds of moves during his routine.

Candy

Next up is Candy and in Ashley Roberts’ words, “she’s got the sweetest moves.”

Being Candy for the first time was “nothing like” what the dancer expected.

Candy said on the show that she was “on the brink of becoming a professional dancer,” but she was sadly diagnosed with cancer.

By transforming into Candy, she allows people to see the dancer she wants people to see.

Slink

Slink joins the show with a “spring in his step.”

He’s a research scientist in cancer progression.

As Slink, he can revive his love of dancing. When he saw Slink for the first time, he described the experience as “magical.”

Sadly, Slink was the third monster eliminated from the show.

Darcy

Futuristic android Darcy is a farmer from North Carolina.

Becoming Darcy was “wild” for the farmer.

She’s also a ballet dancer and says that she often performs for the chickens and pigs on her farm.

Dance Monsters contestants: Meet Ferg

Funky and furry, Ferg is a small-town Ohio girl.

Ferg says that she doesn’t “fit the mold” of a dancer and that it has sometimes been “rough” for her.

She’s ready to “prove” that she’s “worth of dancing” and “worthy” of being herself.

Hammer

With 3.9m TikTok followers, Hammer already has tonnes of fans.

Hammer brings out another side of the dancer and according to Ashley Roberts is the “cutest shark ever.”

Hailing from the UK, Hammer has always aspired to become a professional dancer and thinks that people may not take TikTok dancers so seriously.

