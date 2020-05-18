Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After months of anticipation, The Big Flower Fight has finally landed on Netflix on Monday, May 18th.

Like the floral answer to The Great British Bake Off, this series sees ten teams of floral designers – amateurs and professionals – compete for a money-can’t-buy prize.

Instead of a huge lump sum, they are offered the chance to have their work installed in the Royal Botanic Garden at Kew.

The show is headed up by British comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, who are bound to bring much-needed laughter and light to the madness of the design series. But who are the judges on The Big Flower Fight? Find out about the respected industry pros here.

Who are The Big Flower Fight judges?

Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht

Humaira Ikram

Simon Lycett

James Alexander-Sinclair

James Wong

Melissa Richardson

Sarah Eberle

Sophie Walker

Meet Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht

Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht is a floral designer who leads as the main judge on The Big Flower Fight. Each episode, Kristen is joined by a team of guest judges who help him in his deliberations.

Kristen runs Wild Bloom, a florist which creates bespoke arrangements. His creations have featured in publications like Martha Stewart Weddings, Traditional Home Magazine, and The Knot. He also has some A-List clientele, having created flowers for actress and dancer Julianne Hough (America’s Got Talent) which featured on the front cover of People Magazine.

His success in the industry was cemented when he was named one of the top florists in the world by Harper’s Bazaar.

MEET THE CAST: We found The Big Flower Fight contestants on Instagram

Get to know the judges from each episode

The Big Flower Fight managed to rope in some of the top floral designers in the world, from royal garden designers to top landscape artists.

Episode 2 introduced viewers to Royal flower designer Simon Lycett. He is a favourite of Elizabeth II and royal palaces around the world.

James Alexander-Sinclar was introduced as episode 3’s guest judge, but returned to help Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht make the final decision in episode 8. He is a garden and landscape designer, who also is one of the top judges at floral events around the world.

Sarah Eberle has won the gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 17 times! She is famed for using reclaimed materials in her garden designs. Sophie Walker’s sculptural gardens can be found all over the world from Japan to India, even to the Bahamas. So, a pretty tough judging team!

WATCH THE BIG FLOWER FIGHT ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK