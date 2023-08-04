Nailed It! has seen Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres have to taste all kinds of cakes. Now, in 2023, the show’s hosts are ready to enjoy the baking creations that they deserve. Nicole explains that she’s found 10 people who have big aspirations in the baking world to take part in the show. So, let’s meet the Big Nailed It Baking Challenge cast.

The Netflix show will see the budding bakers transformed from novices to pros – hopefully. Each week, the least improved baker will be sent home. But, if they make it to the end of the new spin-off series and win, they will receive a cash prize of $100,000.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge cast

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres welcome their 10 “new friends,” AKA the bakers, onto the Nailed It Baking Challenge set in 2023.

The bakers get acquainted with their two mentors during episode 1. They’re set to be coached by pastry chef Erin Jeanne McDowell, and cake artist Robert Lucas.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge cast members are:

Cura Johnson

Cura Johnson is first up on the Nailed It Baking Challenge cast list.

She hails from Gary but now lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, per her Facebook page.

Forty-seven-year-old Cura is married and has an Instagram page dedicated to her bakes.

Andy Bisaha

Andy Bisaha writes on Instagram that he’s a “comedy boy.”

The Netflix star wants to improve his baking skills on the show, but his first love appears to be gaming.

Andy loves video games so much that he streams live and has a YouTube channel with over 2k subscribers at @IronAndy.

Speaking of what he’d do with the winnings on the show, he said that he and his wife would be able to fulfil their dreams of becoming foster parents.

Angie Williams

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Angie is returning for the Nailed It spin-off show in 2023 after previously being a contestant on Nailed It! Holiday.

She says that she’s a “new and improved glam-ma who’s ready to read and react.”

Angie is a glam-ma to eight grandkids – seven boys and one girl. She wants to get better at baking so that her family can enjoy some tasty desserts.

Frank Hu

Frank says he believes in cutting corners in life but his “80/20” motto didn’t quite pay off during episode 1 of the Netflix show.

The aspiring baker works as a data scientist at Calm and previously worked for Zillow, according to his LinkedIn page.

Frank loves Taylor Swift and baking, but per his IG page, he’s also a big foodie and enjoys a vineyard visit or two.

Jean Silber

Retired Bookkeeper Jean says that she’s open up a B&B with the winnings if she was to be crowned the Nailed It! Baking Challenge victor.

She hails from Wisconsin, but now lives in Illinois, per her Facebook page.

Jean says that she’s “proud of herself” on the Netflix series but episode 2 sees her aiming to make strides in the taste department.

She shares that she’s been “single for decades” but if she did have a “male suitor,” she’d happily “make him chocolate-covered strawberries all day”.

Georgina Chiou

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Grad student Georgina hails from LA.

She’s currently completing her Masters in Integrated Product Design.

The Netflix star writes on LinkedIn that “you can find me baking, playing bass, or writing,” in her spare time.

Richard Sanchez

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Richard is a father of five as well as a warehouse supervisor.

He explains on Nailed It’s Baking Challenge that he wants to win the show “so badly.”

His family of six is currently living in a two-bedroom home with one bathroom.

Speaking of why he wants to win the show, Richard says he wants to get a bigger house and give his kids security.

Ignoisco Miles

School vocal instructor Ignoisco has dreamed of having his own bakery since he was a child.

The Netflix star loves being a music teacher and singing, but he aspires to open “Butter Up Bakery Lounge,” one day.

Ignoisco’s talents don’t stop there, as he’s also a dancer, actor, and poet.

Emily Adey

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Emily Adey is a systems engineer.

She didn’t cook or bake growing up, but after having her son, wants to learn all the tips and tricks of the kitchen.

The Netflix star previously worked as a bartender and a preschool teacher per her LinkedIn page.

Travis Smith

Credit: Netflix YouTube channel

Secretary Travis wants to stand out from the rest of the contestants on Nailed It’s Baking Challenge.

After high school, Travis explained that he went to culinary school.

However, he had to drop out as his mom got sick.

Now, he has a chance of making his culinary dreams come true.

