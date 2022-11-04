









With some familiar faces and some old, Netflix is bringing Buying Beverly Hills. Luckily for you, we have all the information on the upcoming cast members along with their Instagram handles!

If you are a fan of Selling Sunset, you would be happy to know that Netflix is bringing something similar to you and you wouldn’t want to miss it.

Some of these cast members are no strangers to reality series but some of them might be new.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Wheelhouse

Meet the cast of Buying Beverly Hills

Mauricio Umansky

View Instagram Post

Mauricio has appeared on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills thanks to his gorgeous wife, Kyle Richards. On the show, he has spoken about having over a decade of experience selling real estate while also opening up about selling houses that are more than $10 million.

The Agency’s website also reveals that he has represented some of the biggest properties such as residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and more.

Farrah Brittany

View Instagram Post

Farrah is Mauricio’s stepdaughter. She has managed to make a name for herself in the real estate business,

Her bio on the website states that she was named one of the highest-producing agents by The Wall Street Journal’s REAL Trends annual list and has sold several houses worth millions.

Alexia Umansky

View Instagram Post

She is the daughter of Mauricio and the founder of the Agency. Growing up Alexia saw her father successfully managing large accounts and getting a deal signed.

Inspired by what was in front of her she decided to follow in the footsteps of her father.

Santiago Arana

View Instagram Post

As per the website, he has been working with The Agency since 2014 and has even been ranked number 6 real estate agent in the country.

He specializes in high-end residential real estate and new construction. To add to this, for eleven consecutive years, he has been placed among the Top 250 Realtors in the United States in the annual REAL Trends Inc.

Sonika Vaid

View Instagram Post

Sonika has a voice of an angel that managed to reach in Top 5 when she competed in American Idol in 2016.

However, since then, she decided to turn things around and focus on real estate and has managed to make several sales.

Jon Grauman

View Instagram Post

As per the company’s website, Jon is the Director Estates Division. Just like others, he also has years of experience under his name.

He reportedly sold over $230 million in 2019 and has been bringing in a lot of revenue for the company and using his more than 17 years of experience and knowledge to boost the company more.

Melissa Platt

View Instagram Post

Melissa is an agent who has an eye for detail. As per the company’s website, she majored in family studies and human development at the University of Arizona and uses her knowledge to achieve success in her career.

Joey Ben-Zvi

View Instagram Post

Joey brings with him years of experience that he gained through his mentorship with The Umansky Team.

The company’s website notes, that he “specializes in BZP’s marketing efforts, relationship management, and complex transaction knowledge.”

At the same time, he has experience dealing with small and global business owners as well as celebrities.

Brandon Graves

View Instagram Post

As per the company’s website, Brandon has been working in the real estate business for a couple of years now and has been loving every part of it.

Prior to this, he worked for over 15 years in the private health insurance industry.

Allie Lutz Rosenberger

View Instagram Post

The company’s website notes Allie to be one of the “most dynamic luxury real estate agents in the industry today.” She comes from a competitive sports family background and this has helped her maintain her calm even in the toughest situations.

There is no doubt that Allie’s past experience has helped her achieve great success in the market.

Ben Belack

View Instagram Post

Ben is Director, Residential Estates at the company. The website notes that he has participated in $250 million worth of real estate transactions.

He has several big celebrities and clients under his name.

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK