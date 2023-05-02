Netflix’s Jewish Matchmaking welcomes Aleeza Ben Shalom and her love expertise, so let’s get to know the hopeful cast of season 1.

Dating can be hard when most meetings boil down to online apps, but since these modern techniques aren’t working, it’s time to revert back to the traditional ways.

Netflix‘s newest dating show, Jewish Matchmaking, takes on shidduchim, a centuries-old matchmaking system in which Orthodox Jewish singles are introduced for the purpose of marriage.

The hopeful stars located in the US and Israel will be guided by Aleeza Ben Shalom, an expert dating coach, as they search for their life partner. Jewish Matchmaking comes hot off the creators of season 3 of Indian Matchmaking, which arrived in late April.

Read on to get acquainted with the cast who have been unlucky in love.

Get to know the cast of Jewish Matchmaking season 1

Harmonie Krieger

Job: Entrepreneur and marketing consultant

Originally from Scarsdale, New York, Harmonie studied marketing at Syracuse University, before moving to Los Angeles in 2005. She worked as a TV host before following her passion to work as a marketing account manager and event specialist.

The blonde bombshell launched her own company, Pop Your Shop, in 2015. The business is a full-service boutique agency that specializes in helping brands create pop-up locations.

She has worked with the likes of Pretty Little Liars actress Tammin Sursok, and Warner Bros.

Not much is known about Harmonie’s dating life, other than that she feels immense pressure from her Jewish community in finding a partner and starting a family. She hopes to have one child.

Cindy Seni

Age: 27 -28

Job: Independent content creator

Aleeza will be hopping on a flight to Israel to help Cindy find love. She lived in Ontario, Canada, where she studied psychology at Glendon College at York University.

Cindy relocated to Paris in 2013 and has been working as a freelance content creator in Jerusalem in recent years. She was employed as a public affairs officer for the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs in Israel and is now a creative director for luxury French designer Pascal Olivier alongside her freelancing.

You can read her takes on living as a Canadian Jew in Israel on The Times Of Israel blog.

Noah Del Monte

Job: Account executive

Judging from his surname, Noah is partly of Italian background. He graduated from the University Of Rome Tor Vegata, and launched an e-sports startup in 2020. Now living in Tel Aviv, Israel, Noah is an account executive for Dealtale, a software company.

His Instagram consists of jetsetting adventures, from New York to Jerusalem. Noah’s bio features the flags of Italy, Israel, Austria, and Finland, which hints that he is of mixed ethnicity.

Dani Bergman

Age: 26

Job: CEO and managing director

Miami-based marketing executive Dani is the CEO of 1084 Media, a digital advertising agency. Originally from Los Angeles, the 26-year-old studied psychology at UC Santa Barbara before entering the marketing industry.

She is a lover of music, culture, and medium-rare fillets. If she’s not working on her latest business project, you’ll find her hanging at the nearest beach or hitting the clubs with her friends.

Fay Brezel

Job: Entrepreneur and therapist

Fay is a mental health and wellness specialist based in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from Excelsior University with a degree in liberal arts and sciences, she went on to gain a master’s in mental health counseling.

She launched OKclarity in 2017, a platform designed to connect the global Jewish community with experienced therapists and nutritionists.

Aside from mental health and entrepreneurship, she is passionate about her identity as an Orthodox Jew and cryptocurrency. Fay published her therapeutic coloring book, Grow With The Flow, in April 2022.

Nakysha

Job: Digital creator

Nakysha’s platform of choice is TikTok, on which she posts short vlogs and shares her experience as Jew, despite “not looking like” the traditional Orthodox expectation. The TikTok creator admits that she is the “only Jew of my color in Kansas.”

Judging from the Netflix sneak peeks, we can already see Nakysha is open to other ethnicities as she is all smiles on her date with a Caucasian male at a selfie factory.

All eight episodes of Jewish Matchmaking air on Netflix on May 3, 2023.