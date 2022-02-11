Meet the cast of Love is Blind Season 2











It’s finally back! Netflix’s Love Is Blind has made its return for season 2 with 30 new singles ready to find love and potentially get engaged. The show is set out to prove there is more to love than meets the eye – literally.

The 30 singles are put into ‘pods’ to forge bonds with potential partners without ever seeing what they look like. Though most couples tend not to last, some have surprised us, like Season 1’s Lauren and Cameron who are still together today.

Fans are already wondering which couples will follow in these two’s footsteps, so if you want to know who our 30 hot new boys and gals are, keep on reading! Reality Titbit has information and Instagram’s below.

The Ladies

Aja, 28

Aja is a paralegal who loves fashion and hates bad communication!

Caitlin, 31

Caitlin is a medical sales coordinator from Chicago, who says “rudeness is a huge turn off” for her.

Chassidy, 34

Chassidy is a business owner, hairstylist and makeup artist who is looking for her “hus-bae.”

Danielle, 29

Danielle is an avid traveller and Chicago Bull’s fan who says she wants her man to “be afraid of how much he loves me.”

Deepti, 31

Deepti is an information data analyst who loves to travel and says she wants a man to “light up his life because my name literally means light.”

Hope, 32

Hope is a sales manager and keen traveller looking for a man who “takes me for who I am and doesn’t try to change me.”

Iyanna, 27

We don’t know much about Iyanna at the moment as her Instagram account is currently private.

Juhie, 31

Juhie is a clinical therapist who loves dancing and is looking for a man to share her same passion for her faith.

Kara, 32

Kara is a client service manager who is obsessed with animals and food. – aren’t we all?

Mallory, 32

Mallory is a youth advocate from Chicago, Illinois.

Natalie, 29

Natalie is an avid traveller from Chicago, Illinois and says she finds “name dropping so distasteful and lame.”

Olivia, 29

Olivia says she doesn’t like to do the dishes and wants to find a man as her “future partner may have to take that over.”

Shaina, 32

Shaina is a hairstylist who loves to travel and says all she wants from a man is for him to “tell her the truth.”

Shea’na, 36

Again, Shea’na’s Instagram is private so there isn’t much to know yet.

Trisha, 30

Trisha is a real estate agent from Chicago who is hoping to find the “love of her life” on the show.

The Gents

Abishek, aka, “Shake”, 33

Abishek is a veterinarian and House DJ who is on the show to find someone he can propose to.

Brandon, 36

Brandon is an insurance broker who loves working out and wants to find a woman to exercise with.

Brian, 32

Brian is an advertising strategist, doctor of psychology and a professor who has described himself as loud and outgoing.

Haseeb, 28

Haseeb is a successful lawyer from Chicago trying to find “the one.”

James, 30

James is a business strategy consultant who said he wants to find a woman he can make “smile for the rest of his life.”

Jarette, 32

Jarette is a successful entrepreneur with businesses as a podcast host, project manager and barber.

Jason, 31

Jason is a flight attendant for United Airlines who wants to find a woman he can travel the world with.

Jeremy, 36

Jeremy is a director and entrepreneur who enjoys working out and is also an avid skier.

Julis, 39

Julis loves to work out, eat delicious food and go fishing.

Kylie, 29

Kylie is from Chicago, Illinois who loves watersports and says his pet peeve is negative attitudes.

Nick, 36

Nick is the vice president of a product marketing company in Chicago and is a self-proclaimed neat freak.

Rocky, 30

Rocky is also from Chicago, Illinois and loves to travel and go skiing.

Salvador, 31

Salvador is an executive assistant who describes himself as “musically inclined.”

Shayne, 32

Shayne is a realtor from Chicago, Illinois who loves dogs and hates someone whos late.

Vito, 33

Vito is a restaurant owner whose pet peeve is – understandably – someone who’s rude to the waiter.

