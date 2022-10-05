Meet the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Bling Empire New York











Netflix just released its third season of reality TV series Bling Empire and, in even more exciting news, Netflix announced a spin-off series set in New York City – so let’s meet the cast!

Bling Empire New York will be led by Dorothy Wang, and a first look released on October 4 shows the reality star and real-estate heiress settling into the city, dating, and navigating a new social scene.

With anticipation brewing, fans can’t wait to find out more about the cast.

Meet the cast of Bling Empire New York City

Dorothy Wang

The show will be led by Dorothy, who is the daughter of real-estate billionaire Roger Wang. She starred in Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills for four seasons from 2014 to 2016 and later joined Bling Empire in its second season.

Wang said Bling Empire differed from Rich Kids as she didn’t have any long-standing relationships with the cast. But it looks as though things will be different in NYC!

Tina Leung

Tina is one of Dorothy’s New York friends and is joining the cast. Tina is a social media influencer and dedicated follower of fashion. In the trailer she’s labeled the “fashion it-girl.”

Tina boasts an impressive 324K followers on Instagram and fans are obsessed with her sense of style.

Lynn Ban

Lynn is a successful jewelry designer based in New York. Her jewelry is loved by many and her website describes it as:

Lynn Ban’s jewelry possesses a distinctly downtown attitude and a daring edge as it merges past and present in an unapologetic abandon of styles.

Blake Abbie

Blake is a fashion editor and writer for System Magazine based in NYC. He also dabbles in acting and is managed by Innovative Artists.

Blake not only writes about fashion but also has his own passion for it and has modeled in the past, showcasing his unique style.

Stephen and Deborah Hung

Husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Deborah will join the cast and have been described as “master networkers.”

The power couple are jet-setters and love to spend their money chartering jets to fly around the globe.

Richard Chang

Richard works for Hudson Medical and is also based in New York. Despite having a girlfriend, during the trailer Richard says: “I have dated half the population in New York City.”

Fans await Bling Empire New York release

The trailer offers a lighthearted look at what’s to come, including Wang’s taxi-cab confusion, as well as introducing the cast.

Bling Empire New York is coming soon, although Netflix has yet to share a release date. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below to whet your appetite:

