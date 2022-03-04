Meet the cast of new Netflix show Making Fun

On 4 March 2022, Netflix launched a wacky show entitled Making Fun, which follows expert artists and creatives as they turn children’s weirdest and wildest ideas into reality – let’s meet the cast.
Netflix decided to use children’s raw, creative and wild energy and turn it in to a new reality TV show to see what adults can create from their whimsical imaginations.
The show is set to be a good one and, if you want to meet the cast and find out about the gang facing the challenge, keep on reading.
- CHECK IT OUT: Meet the latest Jeopardy contestant Matt Takimoto
Meet the cast of Netflix show Making Fun
Jimmy Diresta
Jimmy leads the team and has more than 30 years’ experience in designing, creating and building. He classes himself as an artist in his Instagram bio and is extremely talented.
Although he is mostly known for his art, he is also an imaginative designer and uses bright, unusual colours throughout his work. See one of his intricate stained-glass dinosaurs below.
The artist has also launched a line of build-your-own products that are available from Walmart, in-store and online.
Paul Jackman
Paul, also an artist, is recognised by his friends and family for his sense of humour, which we can see in his Instagram bio as he calls himself an “aspiring Instagram model”.
Jack is a hands-on creator and focuses his talents on woodwork and engineering. He has built some awesome things out of wood such as a giant PEZ sweets dispenser.
Pat Lap
Pat is another woodworker who enjoys creating comical and inspiring videos and posting them on his Instagram. He has made some pretty cool stuff and even gave us a sneak peek of a giant acoustic guitar boat he made on the show.
Graz Makes
Graz Makes is a talented artist who doesn’t have a specific product he makes – he enjoys creating anything and everything.
He’s incredibly talented at making knives and frequently posts the stunning, hand-crafted blades on his Instagram. Graz has also built tables, chairs and many other everyday objects.
Derek Forestier
Derek is a home decorator and craftsman who works with lots of different materials and tools. He specialises in hand-made signs, furniture and original gifts.
He sells his products on Instagram and takes customer requests – if you want him to design something for you, his DMs are open.
Where and when to watch Making Fun
The series was released on 4 March 2022 and consists of eight episodes, all available to watch straight away so you can binge-watch them now!
To stream the new series, all you need is an active Netflix subscription and you’re ready to go!
WATCH MAKING FUN ON NETFLIX NOW
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK