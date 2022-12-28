The ultimate game of strategy is back in 2022 and there’s a brand new batch of contestants taking part in The Circle.

The Netflix show sees players all attempting to win a $100,000 prize. They have to deceive, convince, influence, and avoid being blocked in order to make it to the Netflix show’s final.

On Wednesday, December 28, episodes 1-4 dropped on the streaming service, and Michelle Buteau introduces each of the new players as they enter The Circle.

The Circle season 5: Xanthi

Xanthi hails from Massachusetts and is 25 years old.

She is a model and has a Greek heritage.

Xanthi said that she’s been modeling “practically her whole life.”

She’s ready to head into The Circle as herself but has opted to change her job from being a model to a preschool teacher for the show.

Brian

Hailing from Portland Oregon is Brian.

Forty-seven years old and works as a private investigator.

Brian is ready to draw upon his skills to work out who the catfish are.

He’s catfishing himself as he is entering The Circle as his 27-year-old daughter, Brittney.

Brett Robinson

Popping champagne and taking selfies the second he walked into The Circle is Brett.

Brett is 28 and hails from Las Vegas.

He described himself as a “huge Vegas pool party guy.”

Brett added: “It’s not just hot boy summer, it’s hot boy all year round.”

He’s appeared on TV before and placed sixth on Big Brother 20.

Raven and Paris

Raven is 26 years old and hails from Maryland.

Paris is Raven’s interpreter as she is deaf.

She says: “American Sign Language is my first language.”

She’s single and adds that the “Queen” has arrived in The Circle.

Marvin

Next up into The Circle is Marvin.

He’s 27 years old and works as a chemical engineer.

Marvin hails from Houston, Texas. He was born in a small village in Nigeria but says he’s now “living the American dream.”

He has three degrees in chemical engineering, chemistry, and mathematics. However, Marvin is downplaying his intelligence and says he’s going into the show as a personal trainer.

The Circle season 5 contestants: Sam

The next player joining The Circle is Sam.

She’s bringing the sass to the series and is 34 years old.

Sam is a freelance makeup artist and says that she’s “the spiciest thing ever.”

The Circle contestant grew up in Brooklyn and adds that she thinks this is why she has a “rough exterior.”

However, underneath it all, she says that she is a big softie.

Sam is doing it for the “natural women” and is going onto The Circle for herself.

The Circle season 5 contestants: Chaz

Chaz AKA Shampoo Papi is 28 years old.

He comes from New Jersey and is going into The Circle as himself.

Instead of heading into the show as a car detailer, he’s changing his job and will pretend to the rest of the show’s cast that he’s a nurse.

Chaz did attend nursing school but he said that he didn’t finish.

He’s also engaged in real life but has said that he’s single for the show.

Bruno AKA Billie-Jean

Next up is London-based Bruno AKA Billie-Jean.

She’s 25 and says she knows “what women want,” because she is one.

Billie-Jean is a model and radio presenter. She says that she’s heading into The Circle as a man because “men have it different.”

Her tactic is to flirt with the ladies and “reel them in.”

