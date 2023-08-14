The Down For Love cast on Netflix all started off as total strangers while some ended up as lovers. So, where are they now? Get to know Aelinor as well as where Libby and Carlos from Down For Love are today.

It came out on August 11. The Netflix series follows Kiwis with Down Syndrome as they search for love and happiness while trying to navigate the complicated world of dating. So, where is the Down For Love cast now?

Down For Love cast

Aelinor

Match: Carlos

Aelinor from Down For Love has a disability called Developmental Dyspraxia. She catches the eye of Carlos, who she ended up talking about marriage with. Although they are miles apart, they make effort to stay in contact by the end.

She lives in Auckland, New Zealand, almost 900 miles away from her match, Carlos. To keep in touch, Carlos sent some lovely artistic photos of himself and Aelinor as they go the distance. The pair also visited each other in the show!

Carlos Antonio Biggemann

Age: 31

Job: Photographer and competitive swimmer

Match: Aelinor

Carlos woos Aelinor with poetry. He can also speak four different languages and is on his way to mastering a fifth. He was featured in a short YouTube documentary for Attitude, the production company behind Down for Love.

He and Aelinor went on many adventures together, like visiting Larnach Castle. Carlos, from Dunedin, New Zealand, took photos of Aelinor, and the pair enjoyed the Auckland beach and recited poetry. They even spoke about marriage!

“As a matter of fact, I don’t like her,” Carlos tells the camera, before breaking out into a huge grin and adding: “I love her.” It comes after he invites Aelinor to a cooking class where they learn how to make an authentic Italian pasta dish.

Libby Hunsdale

Age: 22

Job: Actress, influencer and digital creator

Match: Meimi

During her introduction, Libby says: “When you have an intellectual disability, it is so damn hard to find someone on the same level as you when it comes to communication and intelligence.”

She had the starring role in a film called Poppy. Her relationship status is currently single, as a romance with Meimi was off the table. The star came out as gay on the show.

Josh Bradley

Age: 20s

Job: Cleaner

Match: Sophie

Josh is a bubbly soul who loves clubbing. One of the videos he has recently uploaded to TikTok features him and Sophie sharing a kiss, with a sweet song in the background, indicating their relationship is undoubtedly romantic.

His mother, Nicole, has also reportedly confessed that he had achieved the desired result from his time on the show, as per The Cinemaholic. So his time in the Down For Love cast all paid off with Sophie!

Sophie

Match: Josh

Josh asked Sophie if she would like to go swimming with him next Thursday, which she agreed to. This led them to have their first kiss, after their initial date at a penguin conservation program.

He had given his date a small penguin soft toy, which she found adorable. She herself had brought a slice of homemade cake for Josh, and their date ended with a sweet walk on the beach.

Lily Harper

Age: 32

Job: Actress

Match: Clayton

Actress Lily lands a lucky strike on a bowling double date. From Palmerston North, she is an award-winning actress and comedian who has been fighting discrimination against Down syndrome through theatre.

Her current relationship status is single on Facebook. Since her time on Down For Love, Lily has won a regional theatre award in New Zealand. However, she was originally born in England in 1988, and has starred in two films.

Clayton

Lily boldly asked Clayton to be her boyfriend, which he was pretty glad to accept. He even described his date as “hot” and took a selfie of them together on his phone.

John Halliday

Age: 38

Job: Living Options staff worker

Match: Emma

From Alexander, New Zealand, John is a sibling to two brothers and has an uncle called Dave. However, he was born and raised in Whangarei, a city in the Northland area of North Island in New Zealand.

John also enjoys sports and came first in The Special Olympics as part of the snowboarding team. He also has an interest in mountain biking. He took Emma to an art museum and bought her a ring to symbolize their bond!

Emma

Age: 30s

Job: Pet shop worker

Match: John

Emma quickly developed a connection with John and asked him to be her boyfriend, to which he said yes. They fell in love among the sunflowers at Auckland’s Van Gogh Alive exhibit.

She is an artist like John, and the two both confessed their love for each other. Six weeks after their first date, the two met up near Lake Wānaka in New Zealand and enjoyed a romantic helicopter ride before settling down on a mountain.

Liesel in Down For Love cast

Age: 22

Match: Brayden

Liesel’s mum talks about how she was told to “expect the worst” in pregnancy and that her daughter might not survive. Both her mother and Brayden’s mom were in the kitchen nearby when they had their first date together.

Liesel and Brayden ended their second date in Leisel’s garden jacuzzi. Brayden also helped expand Leisel’s skincare business shortly after they got together by adding a product line dedicated to men.

Brayden Pettigrew

Match: Liesel

Brayden and Liesel made it official on Down For Love’s cast. They had to fetch golf balls repeatedly during their mini-golf date, but they didn’t feel uncomfortable and instantly connected.

Daniel

Age: 38

Job: Outsourcing

With a family of more than 70 members, Daniel, who was 38 at the time of filming, met Emily and formed an instant connection with her. The two shared a mutual love for the outdoors.

While their time on the show hinted at the possibility of a relationship, they didn’t make it official. When he’s not working, Auckland resident Daniel likes to visit his parents in the retirement village.

Luka Willems on Down For Love cast

Age: 19

Job: Swimming expert

Match: Lily-Mae

Luka uses his social media to showcase his cooking skills alongside his regular swims. He has swam in France and Amsterdam over the summer, in the months before Down For Love streamed on Netflix.

Lily-Mae

Age: 18

Job: Model

Match: Luka

Lily-Mae and Luka did not turn their dates into a relationship. Neither of them follow each other on social media. Along with her parents and siblings Brody, Nova, Eden, Chris, and Dior, the Auckland-based reality star hoped to find love.

With ambitions to become a professional model, she ended up sharing two dates with Luca. However, although there was a romantic interest there, neither of them decided to take things to the next level.

