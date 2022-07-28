











Syd and Shea McGee practically have clients lining up to work their magic with a Dream Home Makeover. Luckily for Netflix viewers, we get to see how the design process all unfolds for a third season of the series.

Several couples and families have knocked on the married couple’s door, hoping for Studio McGee to give them the perfect decor, design and place to live. One of the stars of season 3 is Mich and Goss, and their son Sky.

Wondering who all the stars of this year’s season are? Reality Titbit has done some digging to find out everything there is to know about the Netflix cast, from how their homes are looking since their debut to their family backgrounds.

Syd and Shea McGee

Shea and Syd McGee are a married couple who own interior design firm Studio McGee.

They came up with the idea for this business shortly after they bought a home in Orange County, California. After graduating with a degree in Public Relations, Shea realised her passion for design.

Syd had worked for six years to build a start-up digital marketing firm that was acquired and left him searching for a new start-up to dive into. Studio McGee was then created in a spare bedroom.

The firm has blown up since it initially started as a very small business for then-stay-at-home mum Shea. Now, they star on Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover and are parents to three daughters.

Liz and Neil

Based in southern California, the McGees worked on a custom full-house remodel for Liz and Neil. During the second episode of season 3, the pair asked Shea and Syd to create a wine room for their home.

Mich and Ross

Michelle Xie and Ross Galloway, who describes himself as a “plantchelor” and sportsperson on Instagram, are parents to son Sky. They brought their child into the world in 2021, just before he made his Netflix debut!

Their son even has his own YouTube channel called Skymingming, which has 77 subscribers at the time of writing. The 14-month-old has already visited Niagara Falls in Canada, and picked his own raspberries.

The couple got married in Tulum, Mexico, on April 13th 2019. While working as an onboarding advisor for Deloitte, she received a call from co-worker Ross before he said “she sounds hot” and looked her up on Facebook.

After roughly one year of courtship while working together at Deloitte Consulting, their romance became official on October 28th 2012, as per their wedding registry on The Knot.

Bobby and Andrea Munier

Andrea Munier is the COO of Brighton Hospice in Salt Lake City. She was previously a professor at Salt Lake Community College, as per her LinkedIn page.

She appears on the Netflix series with her three children and partner Bobby. They asked the McGees to create a theatre room so the family can enjoy watching films on the big screen together.

Briana and Josh Sawyer

Dog lover Briana and guitar player Josh, based in Utah, asked Shea and Syd for help with renovating. The pair have been together for years, with photos of them already married on Briana’s Facebook dating back to 2007.

The couple went to their favorite restaurant Los Arbolitos, drank margaritas and took in the skyline at night. Now, they are appearing on Dream Home Makeover season 3!

Cindy and Robert Braniff

Couple Cindy and Robert are based in San Diego, California. They wanted the McGees to do a kitchen remodel for them, and are no stranger to property as Robert alone has over 26 years in sales experience!

Working as a realtor, Robert sells several luxurious properties, such as a three bedroom detached home in Scripps Ranch, Aspire Encore, which was listed at $824,800 and works for the Jonville Team.

Mary Daniels

From Utah, the McGees covered a primary suite bedroom redo for the Daniels family in Salt Lake City. The room needed a remodel after the house caught fire.

