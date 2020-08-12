Nailed It! Mexico on Netflix puts bakers to the ultimate test as they work to make the craziest float cakes and cookies.

Back for a second season following the popularity of the 2019 show, the two main judges Omar Chapparo and Anna Ruiz have returned for the 2020 show.

But joining them this year are some iconic faces, such as actress Viviana Serna to name just one. Fans are curious to know who is being given the power to help Omar and Anna crown the winners…

So who are the guest judges on Season 2? We done some digging to find out all about them – so you don’t have to!

Viviana Serna was on Narcos!

The guest judge from Episode 3 was a firm fan favourite, with many viewers attempting to figure out where they recognise her from. Viviana is best known for her role in Narcos: Mexico, but has also starred as an actress in Between Sea and Land and La Bruja, to name just a few.

The 29-year-old was born in Colombia and started her acting career at the age of 13 as a host for Colombian TV.

Who is guest judge Capi Perez?

The 33-year-old Mexican TV personality is best known for his comedy. He became apresenter on TV show Venga La Joy after the departure of Mauricio Mancera. Capi created a comedy section called La Resolana which was full of sketches.

You can follow Capi on TikTok for all your laughing needs at @capiperez.

Cositas is known as a DIY icon

Cositas regular makes toys while dressed up in her quirky frock on Youtube. This is where she regularly makes crafts, tells stories and shows off activities that families can enjoy.

She’s classed as an Imaginadora (which translates to imaginative) professional on the Netflix show.

Who is Veronica Toussaint on Episode 5?

Veronica is an actress, best known for her role in Oso Polar in 2017. She won the Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2018 – but when she’s not winning top awards, she regularly plays tennis.

If you want to see her on a more regular basis, you can subscribe to her Youtube channel here. Veronica also stars on Comedy Central’s Latin America show each week!

Meet Adal Ramones

Adal, seen on Episode 2, is a Mexican television show host and comedian. In his personal life, the family man has two children and is loved up with Gaby Valencia, who he has allegedly been with for eight years.

The 58-year-old is best known for being on Otro Rollo, a popular Mexican television show. But his talents don’t stop there as he was also awarded an MTV Movie Award as Favourite Actor for his role in Puños rosas.

Daniel Sosa is a comedian Netflix star

Daniel has his own stand-up comedy show on Netflix called Daniel Sosa: Sosafado, which first came out in 2017.

The comedian looked pretty loved up with Julia Maria, according to his Instagram. You can follow Daniel at @danielsosafado. His feed involves playing guitar, stopping off at picturesque spots and showing off his very cute puppy.

