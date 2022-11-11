









For anyone who has ever wondered about the correct way to cut up a banana, a brand new Netflix series is here to teach us all the etiquette we’ve wanted to know. Sara Jane Ho is an etiquette coach and she is here to “bring out the best in people” on the brand new Netflix series Mind Your Manners.

Sara teaches people how to mind their manners all over the world. During the Netflix show, she says she’s ready to take people on a “journey of self-discovery.” From fanning yourself on a hot day to learning how to walk correctly, Sara is here to give us all the tips and tricks on how to act ‘properly’.

Get a paper and pen at the ready as there are some etiquette rules to take note of in 2022 when Mind Your Manners comes out on Netflix.

The new Netflix series drops on the streaming service on Wednesday, November 16.

The show’s trailer sees Sara Jane Ho teaching her students how to cut a banana correctly, how to hold themselves, horse ride, and even tips on dressing well.

Netflix: Meet the Mind Your Manners host

Sara Jane Ho is taking her students on a journey of self-discovery on her new Netflix show.

Netflix’s Mind Your Manners host is 36 years old and celebrates her birthday on December 5.

Per her LinkedIn page, Sara studied at Harvard Business School and has worked all over the world. As well as being an etiquette teacher, she’s also an author. She worked for Morgan Stanley in 2006 and later, Perella Weinberg Partners from 2007 to 2009.

Speaking of her work, Sara Jane says: “It’s satisfying, it’s emotional, it’s humbling because they trust in me. Come with me and you’ll know what to do anywhere, with anyone, in any situation.”

She also says during the show’s trailer: “My method is helping my student find the wisdom in strength within themselves.”

Sara Jane Ho on Instagram

Netflix star and etiquette pro Sara Jane can be found on Instagram with over 50K followers at @sarajaneho.

She often shares her wisdom on her IG page and posts quotes and tips for how to live a happier life.

Sara also shares videos on her Instagram page of etiquette ‘dos and dont’s’, tutorials on how to eat asparagus, and some snaps of her enjoying time with friends and family.

