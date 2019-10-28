University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

If you’re looking for a short, sweet, inspirational documentary then look no further. Netflix has just added Little Miss Sumo to their site, a short film which qualified for the Oscars earlier this year.

Little Miss Sumo takes a look at the world of sumo wrestling, but focusses on an individual who is breaking ground and stirring up a bit of a commotion.

Hiyori Kon is one of the few, if only, female sumo wrestlers.

So, who is Hiyori Kon? Here’s everything you need to know about the prodigy from Little Miss Sumo!

Meet Hiyori

Hiyori Kon is a 21-year-old from Japan. She was 20-years-old at the time of filming, as the documentary was made last year.

In the documentary, we see that Hiyori is also a student. She explains how her academia and love for sport coincide.

Hiyori said: “I study gender theory… we learned about many women fighting gender issues all over the world, but there weren’t many Japanese women. Japanese people don’t ask for radical change.”

But Hiyori is seeking to be that radical change. She wants to be a role model for young women who love sumo and wrestling but do not have the inspirations in the sporting field.

In Japan, women are still barred from competing in sumo wrestling professionally, meaning Hiyori is retiring at the age of 21-years-old. But that isn’t stopping Hiyori in her pursuit of making sumo an Olympic sport!

Hiyori the influencer

Hiyori’s influence and strength in taking on the male-dominated sporting world earned her a place on the BBC’s list of the world’s most 100 influential women. She made the 2019 list.

Also included on this list was Team GB’s Dina Asher-Smith, Irish disability activist Sinéad Burke and South African women’s rights activist Lucinda Evans.

She told the BBC after she won the title: “I would like to give the opportunity for children all over the world to get involved with sumo, and make sumo an Olympic sport.”

Follow Hiyori Kon

If you were as fascinated as us here at Reality Titbit by Hiyori Kon and want to keep up to date with her after the documentary, then we’ve got you covered.

You can follow Hiyori on Twitter @hiyori_kon.

Understandably, all of her Tweets and the updates she Retweets are in Japanese but thankfully Twitter has a translation feature, meaning we can still find out everything Hiyori’s up to.

She does have Instagram, however her account is private. Hiyori has just 121 followers on her account @konhiyori.

WATCH LITTLE MISS SUMO ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE