Meet the Instant Dream Home cast, Danielle, Erik, Paige, Adair and Nick













There’s nothing better than getting stuck into a fresh new Netflix series all about home improvement. Dropping in August 2022, Instant Dream Home is dubbed as “part home renovation show and part heist movie” by Netflix. Various families are in need of home transformations and there’s a group of skilled people who can take their abodes from ‘basic’ to ‘boujiee’ in just one day.

The Instant Dream Home host has a team of people right behind her ready to tackle all kinds of living spaces. From storage solutions to spaces suitable for newborn babies, ‘backyard wonderlands’ and many more ingenious ideas are featured on the show. So, let’s get to know more about the Netflix show host and her team. These guys can transform a whole kitchen in just 12 hours!

Get to know the Netflix show’s host

Anyone who has seen Orange Is the New Black will recognise the Instant Dream Home host.

The Netflix show is hosted by Danielle Brooks. She has made the move from acting over to reality TV show hosting and Instant Dream home is her first hosting gig on Netflix.

Danielle is 32 years old and was born in Georgia. She can be found on Instagram @daniebb3 with 2.4M followers.

Instant Dream Home cast

Of course, Danielle is extremely talented, but she wouldn’t be able to transform a whole house on her own, so let’s get to know her Instant Dream Home team.

The Instant Dream Home cast members are Nick Cutsumpas, Adair Curtis, Paige Mobley and Erik Curtis.

Nick writes on Instagram that he’s a “Plant Coach, Urban Gardener and Landscaper”. Follow the Instant Dream Home cast member on Instagram @farmernick.

Adair is a designer and co-founder and Chief Executive of JSN Studio per his LinkedIn page. Find him on IG @adair_curtis.

Paige is on ‘special events’ per Instant Dream Home. She’s an actress, producer and reality TV star. She appeared on cycle 23 of ANTM. Follow Paige on Instagram @paigemobley where she has over 60K followers.

Erik is a carpenter. He can be found on Instagram @encurtis with over 140K followers. He writes in his bio that he’s an “Artist, builder and chucklehead.”.

Instant Dream Home season 1

On August 10th, 2022, Instant Dream Home season 1 dropped on Netflix.

Season 1 is made up of eight episodes and a variety of families have their homes transformed during the show.

The renovators get to work on the homes to change them entirely in just a 12-hour period.

