Is It Cake, Too? is a brand new installment of the original Netflix show, so let’s get to know the season 2 cast. The show’s host returns for a second season which is all about who can be the most deceiving with their bakes. Episode 1 sees contestants tested as they have to work out which items are real and which are cake. Anything from plant pots to candles could be cake disguised as everyday items.

The contestants’ imaginations are free to run wild and viewers’ minds are set to be blown as all kinds of hyper-realistic cakes are made. Is It Cake, Too? brings the fun to Netflix but the series isn’t just about creativity, the competition is fierce as there’s a cash prize up for grabs in 2023.

© 2023

Meet the Is It Cake, Too? cast

The Netflix show cast kicks off its competition on June 30. The bakers are all competing for a share of a $120,000 prize pot.

OMG: Aleeza Ben Shalom’s Jewish Matchmaking fees cost ‘less than a divorce’

Danya Smith

© 2023

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Dayna Smith is a baker who draws upon childhood memories during the show’s first episode.

Cake artist Danya has a following of almost 27k on Instagram where she shows off many of her hyper-realistic bakes.

Corterrius Allen

© 2023

Ready to do all he can to bag himself a share of the cash prize is Corterrius Allen.

Corterrius, 21, hails from Mississippi and said on the NEtflix show:

He’s on Instagram with over 2.4 followers.

Pete Tidwell

© 2023

Pete is ready to give the compeition his all in 2023.

He’s a custom cake artist and business coach.

The Netflix star is no stranger to winning as he’s been crowned Cake Wars champion not once, but twice.

Jarid Altmark

© 2023

Jarid Altmark is a “Self-Proclaimed Cake Boss.”

He hails from South Florida and has been making cakes since he was 12 years old.

Jarid shows off some of his super realistic cakes on Instagram.

Liz Marek

© 2023

Liz Marek lives in Beaverton, Oregon and is the founder of an online cake decorating school.

She created the online school, Sugar Geek Show, as well as writing a book on her baking passion and has won awards for her talents.

Liz writes on Instagram that fans should follow her for “tried and true” sweet recipes.

Miko Kaw Hok Uy

© 2023

Miko Kaw Hok Uy is a New York resident who hails from the Phillippines.

He followed his creative passions instead of following his family’s advice of becoming a doctor.

Because of that, Miko wants to prove himself on the show and win some of the prize fund.

He has been an artist for the past 30 years and says he wants to make his family “proud.”

Spirit Wallace

© 2023

Hailing herself as “LA’s best,” Spirit has baked cakes for the likes of DJ Khaled and Diddy according to Netflix.

Spirit is not only a cake artist, but she’s an instructor, too.

She’s also a mom and some of her incredible cakes include sneaker, handbag and Gucci belt-shaped bakes.

Justin Salinas

© 2023

Justin Salinas hails from California and has 115k followers on Instagram.

The Is It Cake, Too? contestant puts his decades of experience to good use as he teaches cake baking classes every month.

Elizabeth Rowe

© 2023

British-born Elizabeth now lives in Texas and enjoys fulfilling her passions as a cake artist.

There’s definitely a theme to Elizbeth’s bakes, judging by her Instagram page, as she enjoys creating creepy and spooky-looking creations.

She runs The London Baker based in Texas – @thelondonbaker.

Kayla Giddings

© 2023

Former teacher Kayla comes from Lafayette, Louisiana.

She left her career in teaching behind to follow her creative passion full time and now bakes for a living.

Kayla is a multiple-time Food Network cake show winner. She writes on Instagram that she is: “just a girl making cakes and drinking champagne.”

Who is the Is It Cake, Too host?

After a successful first season of hosting Is It Cake?, the show’s host returns in 2023.

Mikey Day is the Is It Cake, Too? host.

He’s an actor, writer, and producer who rose to fame on Wild ‘n Out in 2005.

Netflix viewers may also recognize Mikey from Saturday Night Live.

He’s in a relationship with actress Paula Christensen and the two have a son together.

Mikey can be found on Instgram with 106k at @mikeyfuntime.

WATCH IS IT CAKE, TOO? ON NETFLIX NOW