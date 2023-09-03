Is She The Wolf cast is coming to Netflix, including Taiju Shiratori, Masaki Nakao, and Robin Furuya. Five men and five women date but there’s an unknown number of ‘lying wolves’ who are not allowed to fall in love. Think The Traitors – but this time with an element of romance involved.

All the contestants who are not ‘wolves’ are constantly trying to figure out if the connections that are blossoming on the show are really the beginnings of true romance, or simply the deceptive maneuvers of the ‘wolves’. Let’s meet the Is She The Wolf cast members. What are their Instagram pages?!

© 2023

Is She The Wolf cast on Netflix

Taiju Shiratori

Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images

Age: 27

Job: Fighter

Instagram: @taijushiratori

Taiju was in the Rise World series in 2019. He has fought for Team Haleo and Team Teppen in Japan. The Japanese professional Muay Thai kickboxer and former boxer has competed professionally since 2011.

Shiratori began his career as a Muay Thai fighter, most notably winning the WPMF Japan title in 2013. Following an unsuccessful two-year boxing career, Shiatori transitioned to kickboxing.

Masaki Nakao

Age: 26

Job: Actor

Instagram: @masaki_nakao_

From Saitama, Japan, Masaki Nakao is a Japanese actor and entertainer who is represented by Watanabe Entertainment. Nakao made his drama debut in the 2016 Super Sentai series Doubutsu Sentai Zyuohger.

He has eight acting roles to his name, including three as the lead role, such as Tomoya Hongyo in 2019’s MBS show Kakafukaka. Nakao has also been in an advert called Au Smart Pass.

Robin Furuya

© 2023

Age: 33

Job: Actor and photographer

Instagram: @robin_officialjp

Robin lives across Tokyo and Hawaii. He is known for Kamen Rider Saber, Motokare no Yuigonjou, and Touboui F, and is fluent in English as he attended college in America.

Furuya graduated from the University of Hawaii with a double major in linguistics and psychology. He was previously affiliated with Oscar Promotion before switching to Amuse Entertainment in 2019.

Sakurako Okubo

© 2023

Age: 25

Job: Actress

Instagram: @sakurako.official

Japanese actress Sakurako was born in Kanagawa Prefecture. Starting in January 2017, Okubo was represented by Avex Group Holdings Artists Development Division.

However, in December 2018 she switched to Wonderwave as her agency. Sakurako is best known for her role as Hammie Chameleon Green in Uchu Sentai Kyuranger.

Gabby

© 2023

Age: 26

Job: Model

Instagram: @gabby1020

Gabby is from Tokyo and is of Latin American descent. She is a model from Tencarat agency and has a whopping 98K followers on Instagram! Gabby was recently on Nail Venus as the magazine’s cover model.

The 6ft 1in model has become close friends with her Is She The Wolf co-stars.

Mikako

Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: Artist

Instagram: @mikako_faky

Mikako is known for being in Japanese dance and pop group, Faky. She is the lead dancer, visual, rapper and vocalist of the group, and has been since 2013.

Julie

Age: 27

Job: Singer-songwriter

Instagram: @julie_official6881

For her photoshoot, Julie on the Is She The Wolf cast takes an overnight trip to a breathtaking island, and she asks one person to accompany her. She recently released a track called What Is Love?.

Honoka Nishimura – Is She The Wolf

Age: 28

Job: Multi-hyphenate

Instagram: @honoka.n28

Honoka is an artist, Japanese singer, hair stylist, makeup artist, and model. She is a former member of the Japanese pop girl group Love Cocchi.

Tomoki Yonemura

Age: 22

Job: Actor

Instagram: @ranru0122

Tomeki has over 12K followers on Instagram. He thanked his fans for their support while he appears on Is She The Wolf on Netflix, where he goes on a date at Sea Paradise in Saitama Lake.

Who-ya

Age: 23

Job: Artist

Instagram: @whoya_wxyt

From the Anime genre, Who-ya is in Who-ya Extended, a Japanese music group, signed to Sacra Music under Sony Music Entertainment Japan. He is the main member and vocalist.

He was 20 years old when the group debuted in 2019. Members other than Is She The Wolf cast member Who-ya change depending on songs, although they have core members.

