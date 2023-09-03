Is She The Wolf cast is coming to Netflix, including Taiju Shiratori, Masaki Nakao, and Robin Furuya. Five men and five women date but there’s an unknown number of ‘lying wolves’ who are not allowed to fall in love. Think The Traitors – but this time with an element of romance involved.
All the contestants who are not ‘wolves’ are constantly trying to figure out if the connections that are blossoming on the show are really the beginnings of true romance, or simply the deceptive maneuvers of the ‘wolves’. Let’s meet the Is She The Wolf cast members. What are their Instagram pages?!
Is She The Wolf cast on Netflix
- Taiju Shiratori
- Masaki Nakao
- Robin Furuya
- Sakurako Okubo
- Gabby
- Mikako
- Julie
- Honoka Nishimura
- Tomoki Yonemura
- Who-ya
Taiju Shiratori
Age: 27
Job: Fighter
Instagram: @taijushiratori
Taiju was in the Rise World series in 2019. He has fought for Team Haleo and Team Teppen in Japan. The Japanese professional Muay Thai kickboxer and former boxer has competed professionally since 2011.
Shiratori began his career as a Muay Thai fighter, most notably winning the WPMF Japan title in 2013. Following an unsuccessful two-year boxing career, Shiatori transitioned to kickboxing.
Masaki Nakao
Age: 26
Job: Actor
Instagram: @masaki_nakao_
From Saitama, Japan, Masaki Nakao is a Japanese actor and entertainer who is represented by Watanabe Entertainment. Nakao made his drama debut in the 2016 Super Sentai series Doubutsu Sentai Zyuohger.
He has eight acting roles to his name, including three as the lead role, such as Tomoya Hongyo in 2019’s MBS show Kakafukaka. Nakao has also been in an advert called Au Smart Pass.
Robin Furuya
Age: 33
Job: Actor and photographer
Instagram: @robin_officialjp
Robin lives across Tokyo and Hawaii. He is known for Kamen Rider Saber, Motokare no Yuigonjou, and Touboui F, and is fluent in English as he attended college in America.
Furuya graduated from the University of Hawaii with a double major in linguistics and psychology. He was previously affiliated with Oscar Promotion before switching to Amuse Entertainment in 2019.
Sakurako Okubo
Age: 25
Job: Actress
Instagram: @sakurako.official
Japanese actress Sakurako was born in Kanagawa Prefecture. Starting in January 2017, Okubo was represented by Avex Group Holdings Artists Development Division.
However, in December 2018 she switched to Wonderwave as her agency. Sakurako is best known for her role as Hammie Chameleon Green in Uchu Sentai Kyuranger.
Gabby
Age: 26
Job: Model
Instagram: @gabby1020
Gabby is from Tokyo and is of Latin American descent. She is a model from Tencarat agency and has a whopping 98K followers on Instagram! Gabby was recently on Nail Venus as the magazine’s cover model.
The 6ft 1in model has become close friends with her Is She The Wolf co-stars.
Mikako
Age: 28
Job: Artist
Instagram: @mikako_faky
Mikako is known for being in Japanese dance and pop group, Faky. She is the lead dancer, visual, rapper and vocalist of the group, and has been since 2013.
Julie
Age: 27
Job: Singer-songwriter
Instagram: @julie_official6881
For her photoshoot, Julie on the Is She The Wolf cast takes an overnight trip to a breathtaking island, and she asks one person to accompany her. She recently released a track called What Is Love?.
Honoka Nishimura – Is She The Wolf
Age: 28
Job: Multi-hyphenate
Instagram: @honoka.n28
Honoka is an artist, Japanese singer, hair stylist, makeup artist, and model. She is a former member of the Japanese pop girl group Love Cocchi.
Tomoki Yonemura
Age: 22
Job: Actor
Instagram: @ranru0122
Tomeki has over 12K followers on Instagram. He thanked his fans for their support while he appears on Is She The Wolf on Netflix, where he goes on a date at Sea Paradise in Saitama Lake.
Who-ya
Age: 23
Job: Artist
Instagram: @whoya_wxyt
From the Anime genre, Who-ya is in Who-ya Extended, a Japanese music group, signed to Sacra Music under Sony Music Entertainment Japan. He is the main member and vocalist.
He was 20 years old when the group debuted in 2019. Members other than Is She The Wolf cast member Who-ya change depending on songs, although they have core members.
WATCH IS SHE THE WOLF ON NETFLIX