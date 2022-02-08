Meet the Love is Blind: Japan 2022 cast











New to Netflix this week is Love is Blind: Japan, with 24 singles ready to find their soulmate.

Love is Blind is a popular Netflix series that took off across the world in 2020. Participants on the show are looking for a less conventional way of dating, where they hope to meet the love of their lives, without ever seeing their faces…

With the show premiering today, it’s only right that we introduce you to the cast members who you’ll be watching on your screens week in week out.

Love is Blind: Japan – Meet the guys!

In total, there are thirteen men looking for love on the new Netflix show, from all different backgrounds, ages, and careers. The male cast members are as follows:

Takumi (23) Ex-Maritime Self-Defense Force officer

Jinya (26) Hair and makeup stylist

Yudai (23) Men’s hairstylist

Mori (37) Cosmetic dermatologist

Shuntaro (56) Consultant

Odacchi (31) Comedian

Atsushi (42) Business owner

Sho (28) Design firm owner

Misaki (31) Baseball coach in Kenya

Ryotaro (32) Hairstylist

Ryoga (30) Real estate

Mizuki (29) Restaurateur

Wataru (38) Executive

Love is Blind: Japan – Meet the girls!

On the show, there are slightly fewer women than men. These 11 women are hoping to find their match through the Love is Blind process:

Toshie (39) Aromatherapy instructor

Midori (30) Business planner

Motomi (27) Advertising salesperson

Minami (26) Architecture firm

Eri (32) Fitness trainer

Ayano (30) Corporate worker

Maki (34) Yoga instructor

Nana (31) Online marketing

Priya (27) Entrepreneur

Kaoru (31) Singer-songwriter

Nanako (35) Ex-ballet instructor

Where was Love is Blind: Japan filmed?

The brand new series was filmed in Tokyo and Yomitan.

In Tokyo, it has been suggested that the filming was done at Toho Studios. Major films have also been filmed here, such as Godzilla, as it is the largest studio of the Big Four film in Japan.

In Yomitan, the filming was done at Hoshinoya Okinawa, at a luxury property.

This location will be a huge change from previous seasons in other countries such as the US, as viewers will get to see the stunning skylines of Tokyo and the natural beauty of Japan.

my brain is literally filled with rot like i just saw that there's love is blind JAPAN and i'm like drooling like a dog i love reality tv — brissie ⛅️ 葛蘦 (@lilsodiepop) February 8, 2022

I just know Love is Blind Japan is about to be incredible. — Bernadette "bird" Bowen, PhD Loading: 95% (@BBowenBGSU) February 8, 2022

