Meet the Love Is Blind season 3 cast including Alexa, Nancy, Zach and Cole











Following the success of seasons 1 and 2, Love Is Blind is back in 2023 for a brand new installment. The Netlfix show sees participants navigate a unique social experiment in which they attempt to find out whether love really is blind. So, let’s get to know the Love Is Blind season 3 cast…

Season 1’s stand-out stars included Barnett and Amber and Jessica and Mark. And season 2 also had viewers talking when it came to Deepti and Kyle. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind kicks off its third season on Wednesday, October 19th.

Love is Blind season 3 cast

While seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix show have proven that the experiment can, in some cases, result in a happy marriage, fans are yet to see how season 3 is going to play out.

Here’s a look at the men who are taking part in the third season of Love Is Blind.

Matt Bolton, 28 – @matt_bolton24

Nash Buehler, 34 – @buehlern

Andrew Liu, 30 – @a.curious.ape

Julian Torres, 34 – @jjt103

Dale Dalida, 32 – @i_am_dale89

SK Alagbada (Sikiru), 34 – @sk4ever2

Simmer Bajwa, 27 – @simmer_down_bajwa

Anthony LaScalea, 33 – @lascalea

Zach Gordon, 29 – @iamzachgordon

Tony Taylor, 34

Bartise Bowden, 27 – @bartiseb

Brennon Lemieux, 32 – @brennonlemieux

Dakota Easley, 32 – @dakotaeasley

DaVonte Black, 29 – @black_sparrow23

Cole Barnett, 27 – @colebrennanbarnett

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Meet the Love Is Blind season 3 ladies

As always, on one side of the pods are the men taking part in Love Is Blind, and on the other are the ladies.

Here’s a look at the women taking part in season 3 of the Netflix show and where to find them on Instagram…

Kimberlee Clarke, 30 – @thekimepidemic2

Colleen Reed, 26 – @jellybean.colleen

Kalekia Adams, 31 – @kaleek1908

Ashley Randermann, 29 – @dr.rander

Chelsey Jordan, 27 – @chelly_lately

Alexa Alfia, 27 – @alexaalfia

Jessica Gumbert, 30 – @random_life_of_jess

Nancy Rodriguez, 32 – @thenancyrodriguez

Brannigan Maxwell, 35 – @branni_boom1913

Valerie Truong, 35 – @valerietruong

Zanab Jaffrey, 32 – @zanabjaffrey

Amanda Langston, 31 – @a_j_peterson

Raven Ross, 29 – @pilatesbodyraven

Charita Scott, 35 – @thecharnicole

Loren Langenbeck, 36 – @lorenlangenbeck

Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

When does season 3 start?

Love Is Blind season 3 kicks off from 8 AM on Wednesday, October 19 on Netflix.

The cast of singletons includes chiropractors, water treatment engineers, real estate investors, attorneys, nurses, sales reps, marketing directors and more.

Their pet peeves include “people who can read a room”, “inconsistency”, “someone who takes themselves too seriously” and bad drivers…

