Meet the Love Is Blind season 3 cast including Alexa, Nancy, Zach and Cole

Following the success of seasons 1 and 2, Love Is Blind is back in 2023 for a brand new installment. The Netlfix show sees participants navigate a unique social experiment in which they attempt to find out whether love really is blind. So, let’s get to know the Love Is Blind season 3 cast…
Season 1’s stand-out stars included Barnett and Amber and Jessica and Mark. And season 2 also had viewers talking when it came to Deepti and Kyle. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind kicks off its third season on Wednesday, October 19th.
Love is Blind season 3 cast
While seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix show have proven that the experiment can, in some cases, result in a happy marriage, fans are yet to see how season 3 is going to play out.
Here’s a look at the men who are taking part in the third season of Love Is Blind.
- Matt Bolton, 28 – @matt_bolton24
- Nash Buehler, 34 – @buehlern
- Andrew Liu, 30 – @a.curious.ape
- Julian Torres, 34 – @jjt103
- Dale Dalida, 32 – @i_am_dale89
- SK Alagbada (Sikiru), 34 – @sk4ever2
- Simmer Bajwa, 27 – @simmer_down_bajwa
- Anthony LaScalea, 33 – @lascalea
- Zach Gordon, 29 – @iamzachgordon
- Tony Taylor, 34
- Bartise Bowden, 27 – @bartiseb
- Brennon Lemieux, 32 – @brennonlemieux
- Dakota Easley, 32 – @dakotaeasley
- DaVonte Black, 29 – @black_sparrow23
- Cole Barnett, 27 – @colebrennanbarnett
Meet the Love Is Blind season 3 ladies
As always, on one side of the pods are the men taking part in Love Is Blind, and on the other are the ladies.
Here’s a look at the women taking part in season 3 of the Netflix show and where to find them on Instagram…
- Kimberlee Clarke, 30 – @thekimepidemic2
- Colleen Reed, 26 – @jellybean.colleen
- Kalekia Adams, 31 – @kaleek1908
- Ashley Randermann, 29 – @dr.rander
- Chelsey Jordan, 27 – @chelly_lately
- Alexa Alfia, 27 – @alexaalfia
- Jessica Gumbert, 30 – @random_life_of_jess
- Nancy Rodriguez, 32 – @thenancyrodriguez
- Brannigan Maxwell, 35 – @branni_boom1913
- Valerie Truong, 35 – @valerietruong
- Zanab Jaffrey, 32 – @zanabjaffrey
- Amanda Langston, 31 – @a_j_peterson
- Raven Ross, 29 – @pilatesbodyraven
- Charita Scott, 35 – @thecharnicole
- Loren Langenbeck, 36 – @lorenlangenbeck
When does season 3 start?
Love Is Blind season 3 kicks off from 8 AM on Wednesday, October 19 on Netflix.
The cast of singletons includes chiropractors, water treatment engineers, real estate investors, attorneys, nurses, sales reps, marketing directors and more.
Their pet peeves include “people who can read a room”, “inconsistency”, “someone who takes themselves too seriously” and bad drivers…
WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK