Netflix has graced us with another new series, Pressure Cooker, which sees a cast of 11 accomplished chefs battle it out in the kitchen to win a $100,000 prize.

However, unlike other cooking shows, the chefs will be judged by each other and not by outside judges. They’ll also be living together so we can expect to see the drama heat up outside the kitchen as well as within.

We take a closer look at the Netflix Pressure Cooker cast and their Instagrams.

Christan

Christan is a 32-year-old private chef. She has 16 years in the industry and says when people see her they think she’s ‘cute’ and have no idea she’s a professional chef.

Sergei

Sergei is a 30-year-old executive chef who has been in the industry for over 10 years. He’s worked under some great chefs and is very confident in what he can do. His strategy is to make friends with everyone first to see who is strongest. He’s also been featured on Food Network’s Chopped Next Gen.

Caroline

Caroline is a 31-year-old private chef, who owns her own private chef business. She moved to LA at 20 whilst she was modeling and trying to figure out what she wanted to do with her life. She then found her way into food and never looked back.

Robbie

Robbie is a 36-year-old executive chef and restaurant owner. He is the chef and owner of three businesses, so wears all the hats. Fans may recognize Robbie from previous shows such as Guy’s Grocery Games and Beat Bobby Flay.

Mike

Mike is a 26-year-old private chef. He says he’s the smallest guy but acts like the biggest guy in the room, and that’s what makes him very competitive.

Renee

Renee is a 37-year-old personal chef and caterer for “some of your favorite stars.” She’s extremely competitive and says she’s here to get that money!

Brian

Brian is a 41-year-old executive chef and restaurant owner. He owns an Italian restaurant with his wife in Rhode Island. He’s at the back of the house, while his wife is at the front.

Lana

Lana is a 32-year-old private chef from New York City, who now lives in Harlem. She has a variety of clients whose testimonials can be found on her website. One penned: “Chef Lana is absolutely fantastic and you should not give a second thought to hiring her to cook for you!”

Jeana

Jeana is a 26-year-old executive chef who runs kitchens and helps open restaurants. She says working as a team in a kitchen is super important and she’s even had a sous chef bail her out of jail!

Ed

Ed is a 45-year-old executive chef. He says he’s a warrior and is ready to go to battle. As well as having talents in cooking, Ed is also a talented musician and posts videos over on his Instagram page.

Liv

Liv is a 25-year-old executive chef and co-owner of an Italian deli in Melrose Hill, Los Angeles. She said she has clashed heads with chefs who feel insecure about themselves because of her position at her young age. She wants to be the youngest chef to win a Michelin Star.

WATCH PRESSURE COOKER ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK