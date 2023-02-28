Next in Fashion returns to Netflix for season 2, so ahead of the release, we thought we’d introduce you to the cast and show you where you can follow the designers on Instagram.

Hosts Tan France and Gigi Hadid will be joined by a lineup of star-studded judges and 12 talented designers competing to be the next big thing in fashion. Each episode, one Next in Fashion contestant will be eliminated, leaving just one winning the huge cash prize and a chance to debut their collection on RenttheRunway.com.

We take a look into all the Next in Fashion season 2 cast members, hoping to follow in Minju Kim‘s footsteps, and where you can find the designers on Instagram ahead of the Netflix show’s release date.

Amari Carter

Amari hails from Atlanta and graduated from the London College of Fashion, so it seems like Tan may have someone to speak about the UK to!

You can see more of Amari’s work over on Instagram @amaricarter.

Bao Tranchi

Just like host Gigi Hadid, Bao is from Los Angeles. She has had many A-List clients including J Lo, Nicki Minaj, and Laverne Cox, so you’ve probably seen her designs on screen.

Netflix reports that she’s even worked extensively as a costume designer on films like Charlie’s Angels!

Bao’s on Instagram @baotranchi.

Courtney Smith

Courtney is from New York and was raised in the Bronx. In terms of her fashion design, career, she told Netflix that she designs for the “plus girls who want to show out every time they go out.”

If you want to know more about Courtney and her work, she’s over on Instagram @courtneynoelleinc.

Danny Godoy

Another contestant from LA, Danny is a full-time drag queen and fashion designer. He’s also designed clothes for top drag talent, including Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, and Bob the Drag Queen.

You can see Danny’s fabulousness over @gisforgodoy.

Deontré Hancock

Deontré hails from Washington DC, although from his Instagram, we can tell he’s a jetsetter as he’s travelled all over America.

He told Netflix that he’s “a self-taught designer with a lifelong passion for fashion”, and he’s gained a following for his menswear looks.

If you want to add to that following, you can follow him @hoodlvm and @deontre_____.

Next in Fashion season 2 cast: Desyrée Nicole

Hailing from Waterford, Michigan, Desyrée is a former basketball star. She now has her own brand, Todd Patrick, which is named after her younger brother.

As per their website, the brand is a luxury menswear brand that focuses on how the past molds the future. She began cultivating the brand in 2016.

You can follow Desyrée and her brand ventures @desyreenicole.

Eliana Batsakis

Eliana is one of the younger contestants and comes from Cincinnati, Ohio.

She recently graduated from college and the Next in Fashion cast member told Netflix ahead of her debut, that her friend’s maternity gown is the design she is most proud of.

Get to know more about the Next in Fashion cast member over on Instagram @elianabatsakis.

James Ford

Los Angeles proves popular with the Next in Fashion season 2 cast, as contestant James also hails from there.

He’s also a former athlete and is the founder and creative director of his brand Rowena Social Club, where he sells custom suits.

James is over on Instagram @jamesdoinginsta.

Megan O’Cain

Megan is from Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Parsons School of Design.

She’s a designer and illustrator, and her Instagram is full of colorful designs, which she told Netflix, “take the nostalgia of early childhood.”

To check out Megan’s designs, follow her Instagram @_meganocain.

Nigel Xavier

Nigel hails from Atlanta and it seems like sports is also popular with the Next in Fashion season 2 cast as he’s a former high school football player.

The Next in Fashion star specializes in denim, and you can see more on his Instagram @nigelxavier_.

Next in Fashion season 2 designers: Qaysean Williams

Qaysean is from New Jersey and as well as fashion, he also pursues acting and rapping.

He has his own brand, Manikin. As per the website, Qaysean Qaysean suffered a nerve injury to his left arm and shoulder at birth.

On his website, he writes: “Mastering the skill of fashion design while only using one hand unlocked a new feeling of power inside of me, I realized I had turned a disability into a super ability.”

You can follow the Next in Fashion castmate’s journey on Instagram @reallifemanikin.

Usama Ishtay

Last, but certainly not least is Usama who also hails from Los Angeles. He was raised in Venezuela and owned a clothing store there.

He then moved to Los Angeles in 2015 where he went on to study fashion. He’s since worked with celebrities such as Tyra Banks and Carrie Underwood.

He’s on Instagram @usamaishtayofficial.

WATCH NEXT IN FASHION SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 3RD

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK