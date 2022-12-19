Singles Inferno‘s season 2 on Netflix is entertaining reality television fans since its release on December 13, and here’s a look at the new cast’s Instagrams.

The South-Korean dating show is one of a kind. After debuting with season 1 last year, it quickly became one of Netflix’s most-talked-about releases.

The show also landed on Netflix’s top 10 global show listings in 2021. Now a year later, its second season and the stunning cast have fans all excited.

Meet the Singles Inferno 2 cast on Instagram

Park Se-Jeong

Park said in her intro on Singles Inferno that her most attractive physical features are her eyes, “sexy body,” and playful nature. Her Instagram sure does show all three of these things and more about her.

The Netflix star has over 41K followers on Instagram. She also has the KPlus company’s official handle linked in her bio.

Lee So-e

Lee’s cute girl-next-door beauty in Singles Inferno season 2 has impressed quite a few fans. She is a dancer who likes tall guys with strong features. She also thinks she’s attractive because she laughs a lot and is a good listener.

The Netflix star has close to 16K followers on Instagram, at the time of writing.

Choi Jong-woo

A fortune teller apparently told Choi he could find the girl who he might end up marrying on Singles Inferno 2. Hence, the former athlete decided to come on the Netflix show.

On Instagram, he has close to 32K followers.

Shin Seul-ki

Shin hasn’t dated anyone in a long time and is also interested in meeting new people, which brings her to Netflix’s Singles Inferno.

On Instagram, the 2020 Miss Chunhyang beauty pageant winner has over 53K followers.

Lee Nadine

Lee Nadine embodies beauty with brains on Singles Inferno season 2 – she’s a Harvard student majoring in neuroscience.

She also sounds like two totally different people when she speaks Korean and English.

The cast member notes she’s told that she sounds sterner while speaking English but softer and cuter while speaking Korean.

Shin Dong-woo

Shin says in his intro that he has a calm personality and would like to be with someone who is more energetic.

He is a weightlifter and basketball player with close to 28K followers on Instagram.

Kim Han-bin

Kim likes people who don’t hesitate from making eye contact and are positive. He is a rock climber, who has also displayed culinary skills so far this season.

On Instagram, Kim has over 101K followers.

Jo Yoong-Jae

Jo keeps in shape with CrossFit and hiking. He is also confident he’s the strongest guy on the show this season. He likes women that are wise and mature.

On Instagram Jo has 30K followers.

Choi Seo-Eun

Choi was crowned Miss Korea in 2021. In her winning speech, she spoke of her dream of becoming a writer and an actress.

She has 119K followers on Instagram.

