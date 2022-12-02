Supermodel Me: Revolution is another treat Netflix has dropped for us in the month of December, and we have all the cast info you need! A show where 12 up-and-coming models from across Asia strut their stuff for a tough new judging panel in this fierce competition to win career-making prizes.

Host, supermodel Cindy Bishop, is joined by judges including Yu Tsai and Hanli Hoefer to decide on the next cover star of Asia’s foremost fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. The winner will also get an exclusive contract with Storm Model Management London.

But who’s fighting for the top spot? Let’s meet the Supermodel Me: Revolution cast!

Quynh Anh

As well as studying tourism in college, Quynh Anh also has 3 years of experience in modeling. Asked how her friends would describe her she said as a “silly girl!”

Hannah

Hannah actually has a famous sister, model Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw is her sister. However, she stated that she doesn’t want to be known as the sister of a well-known model and wants to make a name for herself.

Isabelle

Isabelle said she believed accounting and finance and accounting would be her life until she found out about modeling. She describes herself as a bit ‘goofy’ but says she will show “no mercy” when it comes to tasks and photoshoots.

Zeline

Zeline is a full-time high fashion model. Speaking on her tactics on the show, she said she wants to “stay silent but bites like a snake.”

Jennifer

Jennifer is a swimwear and fitness model and says she’s excited to live in a house full of girls as she’s always been alone. She’s also an avid gamer who’s been playing World Of Warcraft since she was 7 years old!

TJ

As well as modeling, TJ is a key leader in a sportswear brand and a tattoo apprentice. She claims that the way to motivate her and the way to her heart is by getting her food. Relatable!

Nikki

The youngest of the supermodel me revolution cast at 17, Nikki describes herself as being very passionate. She claimed she was nervous to start the competition at first as the other girls may be older and more experienced than her but she knows she can do it!

Wiwi

Wiwi says that modeling has been her dream ever since she was a baby and is determined to show people how and why the new generation of models needs to be different.

Prisca

Prisca is half French and half Malaysian and is currently working in asset management as well as modeling. She says it has been difficult to balance her modeling and finance career but doesn’t want to miss any more modeling opportunities.

Melanie

Former athlete Melanie says she is ready to show the girls what she’s made of. She was in the Singapore Youth Beach Volleyball team until she was 18 when she started modeling.

Cassandra

Cassandra describes herself as being ‘strong’ and a ‘hustler.’ She explained how she was bullied a lot in high school for looking different from other girls, and she now uses that energy to be the best version of herself, which is a model!

Claire

Describing herself in three words, Claire says she’s “quiet, creative, and a Gemini.” She said she joined the show to become a better version of herself and to come out of her shell.

Supermodel Me: Revolution is streaming now on Netflix.

