Meet The Swap Shop’s owner Victoria ‘Tori’ Cooley











Victoria Cooley – more commonly known as Tori – is one of the contenders on the Netflix show, Swap Shop which has recently released its second season after its first was a roaring success.

Tori is the owner of the shop and is one half of a dynamic work duo made up of herself and store manager, Larry Thacker. Tori has risen to fame since the debut of the show last year and now fans want to know more.

Victoria Cooley and Larry Thacker. Picture: Swap Shop Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

All about Tori

Tori’s age hasn’t been confirmed as of yet but she is said to be between 35 – 40, based on her physical appearance.

Tori is the owner of the West Main Antique Shop where the Netflix show is based. Larry Thacker is the general manager and helps out Tori with the upkeep of the store.

Tori’s job is to help people exchange their recycled stuff for a good profit as well as manage their collectables successfully.

Though her partner on the show is manager Larry – her partner in real life is Sam Bickford. The couple got married over a year ago now with their wedding taking place on 24th October 2020.

The couple shares two baby boys named Charlie and Jack. Aside from running her own business, Tori loves being a mother and says that is her main job.

Tori’s Net Worth

As the owner of her own successful business as well as appearing as a lead cast member on the Netflix show, Tori has managed to rack up a substantial amount of cash.

According to Mixed Article, Tori’s estimated net worth is set to be between $500,000 to $1 Million as of 2021.

In terms of her annual and monthly income, that is unknown, but with a net worth like that, it can’t be that bad!

Tori’s Instagram

You can follow Tori on Instagram under the handle @trecanaearth.

Tori is active on her social media and uses most of her posts to show off her day to day life of finding old goods, swapping and re-vamping them. There is even a pic of her diving through someone’s backyard clear out!

Her Instagram also features pictures of her family, including her two kids and husband.

We can tell a lot about Tori from her Instagram bio, which highlights the most important things to her in her life, which are her babies, food and vintage antiques.

