Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2 contestants are lining up, bringing a fresh new patch of singletons heading into the pods to meet potential love interests. The same two hosts from season 1 will be leading the Netflix dating show.

As in the first season, men and women meet without any visual contact and, still on the blind dates, decide who to propose to. In season 2, the couples honeymoon takes place in a hotel in the Amazon Rainforest.

Ten contestants are joining the Love is Blind: Brazil pods this year, starting from December 28. The two finals will then air on January 4 and 11. Let’s meet the season 2 contestants and hosts on the 2022 season.

Love Is Blind Brazil host – Camila Queiroz

Brazilian actress Camila is back to co-host Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2 alongside Klebber Toledo. The 29-year-old is known for her role as Angel in the International Emmy award-winning telenovela Verdades Secretas.

She has been married to Klebber since 2018. When Camila was just 14, she became a model after winning the contest Pernambucanas Faces in the national phase and signed a contract with Ford Models.

By 21 years old, Camila was invited to audition for Verdades Secretas. After her acting role in the film was praised highly, she returned to work with Carrasco, in Êta Mundo Bom!, playing the character of Mafalda.

Klebber Toledo

Klebber is an actor. In August 2016, he took up a relationship with Camila during a trip to Bariloche, Argentina. Less than a year later, they became engaged, and then got married in Brazil in August 2018.

The now-36-year-old left home aged 15, playing volleyball at teams in São Paulo for two years, as well as working as a waiter, party monitor and modeling. By 2006, he secured his first acting stint as Mateus Molina in Malhação.

He then appeared in several television shows, including the final chapters of soap opera Caras & Bocas as Sid, and was cast in the soap opera Êta Mundo Bom! playing Romeu in 2016. Now, he’s co-hosting Love Is Blind: Brazil!

Love Is Blind contestants: Alisson Hentges

Alisson is a 27-year-old production administrator from Rio Grande do Sul. Super competitive, he is native from the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, had his last relationship in 2020 and is looking for someone new on Love Is Blind: Brazil.

Guilherme Martins

Guilherme is a 29-year-old air traffic controller from Espírito Santo. From a traditional evangelical family, Guilherme has been single for four years and currently lives in the Vitória area of his hometown.

Robert Richard

Robert, 29, is a personal trainer hailing from São Paulo. Raised by his mother and older sister, Robert has been single since 2020 and is now looking for a woman on Love Is Blind: Brazil who understands his busy routine and work.

Tiago Augusto

Tiago is a 35-year-old sales representative from São Paulo. Nicknamed “Chapola” by friends, he is a trained physical therapist, but works as a dental representative. Single for over a year, the star is looking for an ambitious woman.

William Domiêncio on Love Is Blind Brazil

São Paulo native William is an accounting assistant. The 26-year-old, known as “Will” by his friends, has been single for two years and is now looking for his perfect woman as a Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2 contestant.

Flávia Queiroz

Flávia is 27 years old working as both a nurse and teacher. From Minas Gerais, she believes in divine providence in choosing her future husband and takes her Christian faith seriously.

Admitting she’s insecure about her appearance on Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2, she had her first relationship at the age of 24, and now values loyalty above all else while searching for her ideal match.

Maíra Bullos

Working in social media, Maíra is a 31-year-old from Rio de Janeiro who loves commitment, but can’t get past the second date. Because she’s a mother, she believes guys think she’s looking for a father for her child.

She enjoys a sense of humor and talkativeness when she goes on a date.

Thamara Térez

Thamara is a 30-year-old lawyer from Rio de Janeiro. She was already engaged to her ex after seven months of dating. She claims the engagement ended due to several betrayals that she discovered close to the wedding.

She wants to find a faithful partner while appearing as a Love Is Blind: Brazil season 2 contestant.

Vanessa Carvalho

Vanessa is 32 years old working as a psychologist and businesswoman. Based in Minas Gerais, Vanessa has already fallen madly in love with men she has never dated and is willing to fight another woman for the same guy

Verônica Brito

Verônica is a 31-year-old model and businesswoman hailing from São Paulo. She considers her mother her best friend, and has had three relationships. Her favorite program is the afternoon bar with samba, and loves a cuddle!

