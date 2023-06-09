Netflix subscribers can cruise into the weekend with a new series to binge on June 9, 2023. Tex Mex Motors is a brand new addition to the streaming service and fans are eager to find out more about the new show’s cast.

From Pimp My Ride to Car Masters and Rust Valley Restorers, many car lovers are keen to set their eyes on a car restoration show. Now, Netflix‘s Tex Mex Motors is bringing “junk” automobiles into a workshop to be turned into “jewels.”

The Tex Mex Motors team set up shop right on the border of Mexico and the USA, in El Paso, Texas. The team wants to clear $250,000 before going deeper into Mexico to find and refurb even more cars.

Tex Mex Motors cast

Tex Mex Motors cast: Mike Coy

Mike Coy is Tex Mex Motor’s shop boss and painter.

Essentially, Mike runs the show and gives a lot of the cars their unique paint jobs.

He often opts for eye-catching designs and colors for the cars so that they have better chances of being sold.

Find Mike on Instagram at @mikecoy1.

Robert ‘Rabbit’ Pitts

Robert Pitts, AKA Rabbit, is the Tex Mex Motors sales guru.

Speaking on the show, Rabbits said that one of his “favorite things to do is talking people into buying something that they don’t need.”

He loves selling cars and bought and sold his first vehicle at the age of 16.

Find him on the ‘gram at @rob_pitts.

Scooter Wreyton

Scooter Wreyton is a car scout. He heads down to Mexico and brings cars back to the Tex Mex Motors garage.

As well as loving cars, it appears that Scooter is a gym buff, judging by his social media.

Find Scooter on Instagram at @wreyton.

Wesley Zachary

Tex Mex Motors star Wesley Zachary is the team’s master fabricator.

Mike describes him as “kind of a quiet genius”.

Wesley has been working on cars since the age of five and said that he “couldn’t begin to tell” how many cats he’s worked on in his life.

Find him on Instagram at @zachary_customs.

Jaime Hjelm

Jaime Hjelm is Tex Mex Motors’ engine and electrical specialist.

She writes on her Instagram page that she’s a “garage gal.”

Jaime owns a car repair shop called Wicked Wrench Co. Her family owns and runs a large fleet of taxi cabs in Chicago.

She’s worked on thousands of engines over the past 25 years.

Speaking of Jaime on the Netflix show, Mike said: “She calls ’em like she sees ’em.”

Find her on Instagram at @jaime_hjelm.

Jenicio Adame

Jenicio Adame is Tex Mex Motors’ “rookie.”

On the show, Jenicio is described as an “El Paso local,” who is still learning the ropes.

Mike says that he is “all heart and determination.”

Jenicio runs Car Crafters in El Paso, Texas, with his dad.

Find him on Instagram at @carcrafters915.

