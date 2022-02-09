Meet the Tinder Swindler’s ex-girlfriend and Russian model, Polina











Since the dramatic new documentary, The Tinder Swindler, hit Netflix last week, fans have been going wild over the Israeli con man and his victims’ stories.

The documentary explains what happened to three women who were conned by Simon Leviev on Tinder. Leviev posed as a billionaire diamond merchant and cheated multiple women out of a serious amount of cash.

Throughout the show we were introduced to a number of his victims and ex-girlfriends, one being Russian model, Polina. Though she wasn’t featured much throughout the show fans are dying to know more.

The Tinder Swindler. Picture: Netflix Media Pack

Meet The Tinder Swindler’s ex-girlfriend Polina

Like the majority of his victims, Polina is a beautiful Russian model whom he met in 2018. Their romance started pretty quickly and soon turned into a ‘serious’ relationship.

Polina keeps a low profile and finding out details about the model proved very difficult, however, we do know that she enjoys the finer things in life.

Polina spent her summer – and most summers we are assuming – travelling across Europe and accepting lavish gifts and dates from her boyfriend at the time, Simon.

Polina must be very well travelled as Simon alone took her to Rome, Switzerland, Mykonos, France and many more.

The model is said to be rather successful in her career in Russia and is passionate about fashion, beauty and all things style.

The Tinder Swindler is usually using his girlfriends for money and other fraudulent activities, however, according to his other ex, Pernilla, Simon was apparently “smitten” over Polina and she said they “seemed like a good match.”

What is Polina up to now?

After watching the new Netflix documentary many fans have been wondering what Polina is up to now?

Since finding out about Simon cheating on her, Polina broke up with him almost immediately – good for you girl.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it is said the Russian model is back in her home country and is working on progressing her career in the modelling industry.

We don’t know if Polina has managed to find a new beau since Simon but we can 100% say she didn’t go back to him as Simon already has a new Israeli girlfriend.

Simon’s new girlfriend

Simon has been seen recently with a new girlfriend, Kate Konlin, who – to no ones surprise – is a model from Isreal.

Konlin has been plastered all over the swindlers Instagram stories, where he has shown off their helicopter rides and lavish dates to fans.

Konlin recently spoke to Israeli magazine, Mako, where when asked about her new relationship and her boyfriends questionable past, said,

He did not hide anything from me, it was important to him that I know everything about him from the beginning. Kate Konlin, Mako

