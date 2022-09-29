Meet the Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 cast on Instagram











As the second series of Too Hot To Handle Brazil introduces audiences to a new set of hot young Brazilian singles, let’s get to know them on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 dropped as audiences got to know the cast of singletons.

The Brazilian edition of the reality dating series, sees its contestants have to abide by a set of rules that prohibits any kind of sexual activity for a shot at winning R$500,000.

While fans learn more about the cast on-screen in the show, we have found the season 2 Too Hot To Handle Brazil cast on Instagram.

Get to know the Too Hot To Handle Brazil season 2 cast on Instagram

Isadora

Isadora Salles, who currently has 31,300 followers on her Instagram page (@isadorassalles), is a dancer and model.

As well as sharing her modelling snaps on her feed, the 21-year-old often shows off her carnival samba moves, as well as her pole dancing efforts.

Italo

The 21-year-old is currently studying law but judging by his Instagram (@itslolopesr_), Italo Lopez also has a keen interest in fitness.

In the Too Hot To Handle star’s IG bio, he features a weightlifting emoji with Italo, having also shared videos of his training across his page.

Ivan

Ivan Almeida is a DJ, and as you can imagine, his Insta (@almeidaivvan) feed often sees him behind the mixing board.

When the 22-year-old is not sharing his mixes, he shares snaps from his travels and appears to dabbled into the world of modelling.

Justen

As per his Instagram bio, marketing manager Justen Nosoliny also has ties to the fashion, events and lifestyle industries.

His Instagram page (@justennosoliny) also lists the 26-year-old to be a fashion model, with his feed also featuring some of his work in front of the camera.

Khiara

Fashion girl Khiara Italia is currently studying in one of the style capitals Milan, so of course, the 21-year-old’s IG feed features some stylish fits.

As well as her outfit posts, the Too Hot To Handle star also appears to love spending time at the beach, as many of her uploads picture her by the sea. Follow Khiara on IG at @khiaraitalia.

Nayara

Another model addition to the cast is Nayara Colombo. Fans can check out some of her past campaign features and photoshoot snaps on her Instagram @nayaracolombo.

Along with her modelling pics, the model, who currently has just over 6,000 followers, often shows of her fave fits and her love of the beach.

Sandri

As well as modelling Sandri Oliveira has a passion for riding the waves and surfing.

In a past IG post from April, the 21-year-old explained her fave place to her fave place to be is soaking up the rays of the sun while on her board. Check out her Instagram at @oksandri.

Victoria

Ivan is not the only music lover amongst the season 2 cast as Victoria Macan, 24, is also a DJ, according to her Instagram bio.

Her page (@victoriamacan) lists her as a blogger and shares fashion, lifestyle and travel style content on her feed. She already has a sizable following of 210,000.

WG

WG, aka Wálison Gomes, is also into fitness which is evident by the 25-year-old’s bio, which reads his passions to include “lifestyle, aesthetic diet and workout.”

Judging by his feed Wálison, who is also a physical education student, also loves to spend time by the sea via boat or on the sand. Follow him on Instagram at @gomeswalisu.