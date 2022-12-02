It’s back! Netflix has announced the return of Too Hot To Handle for Season 4, with a brand new cast of 10 hot singletons! The show will be landing on our screens on Wednesday 7th December.

However, in order to get a new set of contestants to feature on the well-known show, producers set up a fake dating show, hosted by 90’s heartthrob Mario Lopez. Of course, we know this isn’t the case and the cast will soon realize that abstinence is the only way to win and keep the prize money!

So, without further ado, let’s meet Season 4’s Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram and see what they’ve told the official Too Hot To Handle Instagram about themselves!

Brittan

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brittan is a 22-year-old model.

She told Too Hot To Handle’s official Instagram page, the worst thing that’s ever happened to her is: “a guy looked me dead in the eye and said ‘I am going to make love to you’ I almost vomited!”

Let’s hope none of that happens in the villa!

Creed

From Perth Australia is 24-year-old entrepreneur Creed.

Creed says he can’t really live without female company, so there may be a slight chance that he’ll struggle to abide by Lana and her rules!

Dominique

Dominique, 24, is a computer science student from Colorado, USA.

Speaking about herself to THTH she said that she’s: “The sexiest nerd you’re ever gonna meet.”

James

23 year old student and PT James, like fellow castmate Brittan, is also from Hawaii.

“Am I good in bed? I don’t want to toot my own horn and say I’m the best but… I’m the best.” That might not be a good thing on this show, James!

Jawahir

Jawahir is a 22-year-old model from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

She knows exactly what she wants in life and that’s Micheal B. Jordan. If only he was part of the Too Hot To Handle Season 4 cast!

Kayla

22-year-old Kayla is also a model. From Los Angeles, Kayla told Netflix: “Guys think they’re the only ones that are players. But I love to play the game.”

We can’t wait to see how this game plays out!

Nick

Nick, 28, is an artist from Michigan, USA.

He told Netflix: “Girls dig my arty side.” Let’s see if the girls can resist this side to him in the villa!

Nigel

Entrapeneur and model Nigel comes from New Jersey USA.

He told THTH: “9-5 I’m businessman Nigel, from 5-9 that’s when you meet Naughty Nigel.” Let’s see what side of Nigel we’ll get in the villa!

Seb

Racing car driver Seb from Glasgow is used to living life in the fast lane, so let’s see if he can stick to Lana’s rules!

The 24-year-old claims he’s now had a glow-up and also has the gift of the gab. “That’s when it gets dangerous.” We’re sure Lana would agree!

Sophie

Last, but not least, is 22-year-old Event Manager, Sophie, from Brighton, UK.

Speaking on what she wants in a partner to Netflix, she said: “I don’t want anything serious with anyone. If I wake up in the morning and they’re not there, that’s great!”

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE SEASON 4 ON NETFLIX FROM 7TH DECEMBER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know