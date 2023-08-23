After a drama-filled first season, Netflix’s The Ultimatum is back and it’s time to get to know the season 2 cast. From couples who want to see more financial stability before marriage to those who want more from their partners before they officially tie the knot, there are many different things to iron out before some of them decide if they’ll Marry or Move On.

The Ultimatum season 2 kicks off on August 23 and sees married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey back as hosts. The Netflix series first arrived in 2022 as a spin-off series of Love Is Blind. Netflix viewers clearly love a social experiment and now there are eight full episodes to binge on the streaming service.

The Ultimatum season 2 cast

There are five couples taking part in The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 2.

The 10 stars of the Netflix series have a huge decision to make.

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will see whether the couples make their relationships work and take things to the next level, or split up for good.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Antonio and Roxanne

Antonio Mattei, 30, wants to be with someone he can spend the rest of his life with.

He’s giving his partner for four years, Roxanne Kaiser, 31, The Ultimatum.

Antonio said that he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Roxanne “from the moment he met her.”

Roxanne has “high standards,” and is in no rush to get married to Antonio.

CEO Roxanne is on IG at @rickyrox_. Her partner, Antonio, can also be found at @amattei2.

Judging by their social media pages, Roxanne is still working around the clock as a businesswoman. The two don’t appear to give anything away from their accounts.

Kat and Alex

Kat Shelton, 27, is giving her partner, Alex Chapman, 31, an ultimatum on the Netflix show.

The two were dating for two years prior to appearing on The Ultimatum.

They’re a “fun, adventure-loving couple,” and according to Alex, they “haven’t had time,” to make plans to get married.

Kat can be found on Instagram at @kathrynshelton and Alex is also on the ‘gram at @ajchapman20.

James and Ryann

Ryann McCracken, 24, explains that she thinks about being married every day and has dreams of having a family with her future husband.

She issues James Morris, 23, an ultimatum at the beginning of the show.

They’re high school sweethearts who have been together since they were 16 years old.

Find Ryann on Instagram at @ryanntaylorrrrr and James at @jamesmorris_g98.

Ryann recently shared that she’s a “proud sister” on the ‘gram but neither her or James are posting relationship clues online.

Trey and Riah

Treyvon Brunson, 28, wants to get engaged and married. But, if Jeriah Nelson, 24, doesn’t want to, he says he “needs to move on.”

The two live together and Trey wants to follow in the footsteps of his parents who have a 30-year-strong marriage.

Riah, on the other hand, says she’s only ever seen “situationships and divorce.”

Trey is on IG at @treyb16 and Riah is on the ‘gram, too, at @jeriahnyree.

Lisa and Brian

When it comes to The Ultimatum couple Jelisa Horne and Brian Okoye, it’s Lisa who wants to lock down the relationship.

However, Brian has some reservations about getting married.

They’ve been together for around two years and say that their families “love” both of them.

Find Lisa on Instagram at @lisahorne_ and Brian at @brianxokoye.

Some of Lisa’s Instagram posts have trolls flocking to them already. The Netflix star got into a row with Brian in episode 2 and many viewers dubbed the scene “toxic.”

After a dramatic time on The Ultimatum, Lisa and Brian left the show together.

She shared with Brian that she’d found out she was pregnant during episode 3. The two decided to make a go of their relationship and leave the show to raise a family together, reports Netflix.

