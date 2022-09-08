Meet the Who Likes My Follower cast and 'goddess of reality' Luján Argüelles











Who Likes My Follower? is a brand new series to Netflix on September 8th. So, let’s get to know the Who Likes My Follower? cast. The show combines social media and dating, two things which happen to go hand in hand in 2022. The people appearing on the show have great followings on social media but aren’t having the same kind of success in their love lives.

In today’s world, online dating is the norm. Who Likes My Follower? sees three influencers assist three of their followers to find love. Those looking for love have to pass through different filters to be able to share experiences and dates with the followers on the show. They’re guided by the coaches and hopefully, some matches will be made.

Meet the Who Likes My Follower cast

Luján Argüelles is the Who Likes My Follower host. Luján is 45 years old and hails from Salas, Spain. She was previously married to Benjamin de la Fuente Tendero and has a daughter named Miranda Sanchez. The Netflix host has 98K followers and can be found on Instagram @lujanarguelles.

The influencers on the show include Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo.

Jedet, 30, is a social media success with 454K followers. She can be found @lajedet.

Aroyitt, 28, has over 1M followers at @aroiagarcia. She’s a streamer who has had success on TikTok and YouTube, too.

Finally, Jonan Wiergo is 25 and has 577K followers on IG at @jonanwiergo.

Who Likes My Follower start date

Netflix España has a new addition in 2022 – A Quién Le Gusta Mi Follower? (AKA Who Likes My Follower?).

The Netflix series drops on the streaming service at 8 am on Thursday, September 8th.

Six episodes are available to watch as of September 8th.

Fans are loving the Netflix show so far

Judging by Netflix subscribers’ tweets, many fans are loving Who Likes My Follower? already.

One person tweeted: “The best of #AQuiénLeGustaMiFollower are the comments of @LUJAN_AR towards José Carlos and the advice that Jedet gives to Sergio.”

Another tweeted that they were eager to get watching the show: “Want to get out of class and see #Aquienlegustamifollower”.

One person wrote that the show’s host, Luján, is the “goddess of reality shows”.

