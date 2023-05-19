Young, Famous, and African is back for season 2 and many of the Netflix show’s cast members are returning in 2023. The show’s first series gave viewers a glimpse into the lives of Diamond Platinumz, Andile NCube, Naked DJ, and many more stars.

Now, Netflix’s Young, Famous, and African is here with a fresh new season and it’s time to get to know some of the newbies to season 2. Let’s find out more about the whole cast and see how to follow them on Instagram…

© 2023

Young, Famous and African season 2 cast

Andile Ncube

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Andile NCube is a returning cast member to Young, Famous, and African.

He’s an award-winning TV host and radio broadcaster.

Andile says that he’s a “gentleman in training,” and that his relationships often make the headlines.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia

© 2023

Annie Macaulay-Idibia is another returning cast member for season 2.

She is married to 2Baba and says that the two are still in the “honeymoon phase.”

2Baba had five children before he married Annie and the two had two together, so they share a total of seven children.

Nadia Nakai

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Nadia Nakai is “excited” to be reunited with her fellow cast mates on Young, Famous and African season 2.

She said that she thinks the group has a “good vibe” and that despite their issues, “there’s love there.”

Heading into season 2, Nadia says she has a “new man.”

She’s in a relationship with Kiernan Jarryd Forbes who is also known as ‘AKA’.

Naked DJ

© 2022

Naked DJ, whose real name is Quinton Masina, is back for season 2 of the Netflix show.

He and his wife, Kayleigh, were both cast members of season 1.

Episode 1 of the new season sees Naked catching up with his close friend, Khanyi Mbau. The two enjoy each other’s “good vibes.”

Zari Hassan

Introducing herself on Young, Famous and African season 2, Zari Hassan says that the “boss lady is back.”

She adds that she is “still fabulously gorgeous and very blessed.”

Zari and Swanky Jerry hang out for a spot of shopping during season 2 episode 1.

She shares two children with Diamond Platinumz although the two are in relationships with other people now.

Khanyi Mbau

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Described by her friend Annie as “boujie,” Khanyi Mbau is back for season 2.

Khanyi is now living a lavish life in Dubai after getting residency there.

Her partner is Kudzai Mushonga.

Swanky Jerry

Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Describing himself as the “Fashion God,” Swanky Jerry is always keen to make an entrance.

He’s a fashion stylist who returns for season 2 of the Netflix series.

Swanky Jerry and Annie appear to have some drama to discuss as season 2 begins, however, both appear unsure as to what caused their fall out.

Kayleigh Schwark

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Kayleigh Schwark is back for season 2 along with her husband, Naked DJ.

She and Naked DJ are currently in therapy working on their marriage, but they’re still going strong.

Kayleigh is a footballer and lover of fitness.

Diamond Platnumz

© 2023

Diamond Platinumz returns for Young, Famous, and African season 2. He’s a musician who kicks things off in episode 1 with a huge party for all the cast members to get together.

The Netflix star co-parents with Zari Hassan and despite splitting up, remain good friends.

2Baba

Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Innocent Ujah Idibia, AKA 2Baba, is Annie’s husband.

He’s recognized as one of Nigeria’s greatest musicians of all time.

2Baba is known for songs including Oyi, Gaga Shuffle and Amaka.

Bonang Matheba

A newcomer to Young, Famous, and African is Bonang Matheba.

Bonang is TV and radio presenter, and social media personality.

She has 5 million Instagram followers. The Netflix star is also an entrepreneur.

She says she’s “very stubborn, selfish and self-centered,” as well as an “alpha female.”

Fantana

Fantana, whose real name is Francine Koffie, is a Ghanaian dancehall music artist who is brought into the group by her friend DJ Naked.

She’s a newcomer to season 2 and was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA.

Fantana says she’s a “trendsetter” who isn’t afraid to “show a lot of skin.”

Luis Munana

Luis Munana rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother Africa.

He’s a TV producer and writer.

Luis is also known as ‘Golden Boy’ and says he’s someone who “always gets what he wants.”

He hails from Namibia and runs a fashion brand as well as managing events.

Sebabatso Mothibi

Sebabatso Mothibi is a new cast member on Young, Famous, and African in 2023.

She can be seen hanging out with her fellow newbies, Luis and Fantana on her Instagram Story at the time of the Netflix show’s release on May 19.

Sebabatso is a model and socialite.

Rosette Ncwana

Rosette Ncwana is another newbie to Young, Famous and African season 2.

She’s a model and actress who has 145k followers on Instagram.